SAY MY NAME to Have Industry Presentation at Open Jar Studios

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Jeff Perlman and Jay Michaels will present an industry presentation ofthe new drama, ﻿﻿SAY MY NAME, ﻿at NYC's Open Jar Studios. Spanning two decades, SAY MY NAME by Jeff Perlman confronts the systemic, spiritual, and emotional aftermath of a fatal police shooting.

The narrative centers on Marcus Deshawn Thompson, a 15-year-old Black youth on his way home from a school dance, who is fatally shot by a police officer. Trapped in an enduring limbo between the living and the dead, Marcus's spirit lingers, seeking to be remembered as a full human being rather than a hollow talking point or statistic.

The drama explores accountability, institutional paralysis, and the fragile nature of grief. The event will be October 16, 2026 at Open Jar Studios, 1601 Broadway 11th floor, New York City. Admission free: contact info@jaymichaelsarts.com.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 23 Days 13 Hrs 09 Min 57 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go







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