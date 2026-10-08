SAY MY NAME to Have Industry Presentation at Open Jar Studios
The drama explores accountability, institutional paralysis, and the fragile nature of grief. The event will be October 16, 2026 at Open Jar Studios.
Jeff Perlman and Jay Michaels will present an industry presentation ofthe new drama, SAY MY NAME, at NYC's Open Jar Studios. Spanning two decades, SAY MY NAME by Jeff Perlman confronts the systemic, spiritual, and emotional aftermath of a fatal police shooting.
The narrative centers on Marcus Deshawn Thompson, a 15-year-old Black youth on his way home from a school dance, who is fatally shot by a police officer. Trapped in an enduring limbo between the living and the dead, Marcus's spirit lingers, seeking to be remembered as a full human being rather than a hollow talking point or statistic.
The drama explores accountability, institutional paralysis, and the fragile nature of grief. The event will be October 16, 2026 at Open Jar Studios, 1601 Broadway 11th floor, New York City. Admission free: contact info@jaymichaelsarts.com.
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