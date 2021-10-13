Rob Richardson and Haley Swindal to Lead Industry Presentation of Broadway Bound Musical SAVE THE PALACE







Rob Richardson (Broadway: Jekyll & Hyde, Tale of Two Cities) and Haley Swindal (Broadway: Chicago, Jekyll & Hyde) will head the industry presentations of Roy O'Neil's Save The Palace on Thursday, October 21 at 2 PM & 6:30 PM.

Directed by Jamibeth Margolis with musical direction by Andrew Wheeler, Save the Palace tracks the love story of Eddie and Gracie who met when they were in separate opening acts for the Beatles 1966 American Tour. Gracie joined Eddie's band, The Palaceades, and they pursued their musical ambitions until they got pregnant and Eddie decided a hotel dresser drawer is not a proper crib for a baby. So they moved home to Waterbury, CT got "real" jobs and dropped back into obscurity. 25 years later, when the theater where the Palaceades got their start is threatened with eminent domain and demolition by a corrupt mayor, they come out of retirement to do a Save The Palace Concert. The concert is a flop and Eddie decides he will run for mayor to save the palace.

Richardson and Swindal are joined by Juan Betancur (Broadway: Jekyll & Hyde), William/">William-Broderick/">William/">William Broderick (TV: "Ray Donovan/">Donovan"), Bernard Holcomb (World Premiere: The Central Park Five), Joseph Peterson (NYC: It Shoulda Been You), Julia Salatti (Regional: West Side Story) Kayleen Seidl (NY: Fiddler on the Roof (In Yiddish), Steven Telsey (National Tour: The Book of Mormon), and Tim Young (Broadway: Next to Normal).

Creative team also includes Michael Holland (Music Supervisor/Arranger), Merete Muenter (Assistant Director/Choreographer), LDK Productions (General Management).

Previously titled "Eddie and the Palaceades", the show won several awards in New York City showcases and festivals including "Audience Favorite" at Manhattan Theatre Mission New Musical Showcase and "Best Director" at Midtown International Theatre Festival as well as "Directors' Choice Award" in the Mainstreet Musicals original script competition. The show was presented on Cape Cod as the debut work in The Woods Hole Theater's New Works Series and played to sold out audiences at the Square Foot Theater in Connecticut.

Roy O'Neil is a Dramatist Guild member, a member of Theater Resources Unlimited (TRU), member and past director of the Connecticut Songwriters Association, and an ASCAP affiliate. His songs have been recognized with awards from Billboard Magazine, American Songwriters Magazine, and the Great American Song Contest.