Richard Topol & More to Star in Readings of WAY OUT EAST by Andrew Stein

WAY OUT EAST, a new play written by Andrew Stein and directed by Adrienne Campbell-Holt (Still; Eureka Day; Afterwords) will have two special reading presentations on Thursday, March 21 at 11:30AM and 3:00PM at Open Jar Studios.

A dark comedy set amidst the sunshine of August in a tiny beach enclave in the Hamptons, WAY OUT EAST delves into the lives of those who breathe the rarified air of privilege. As life appears close to perfect for these one percenters, a minor indiscretion spirals into a significant upheaval, forcing them to confront their assumptions about class and race in what becomes their worst summer ever.

WAY OUT EAST features Richard Topol (Indecent, Normal Heart; Our Class), Maddie Corman (Accidentally Brave; The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), Ava Yaghmaie (Fleishman is in Trouble), Mayaa Boateng (Fairview), and David T. Patterson (“Only Murders in the Building”, “The Gilded Age").

Andrew Stein’s play Disruption had a successful world premiere engagement at the Park Theatre in London last year. Adrienne Campbell-Holt is the Founding Artistic Director of Colt Coeur where she has directed Dodi and Diana and the upcoming Still.

Of Stein’s play Disruption, The Evening Standard raved, “Four stars! This witty, incisive AI play could not be more timely, and Metro Newspaper cheered, “It is rare that a hot-topic play turns out to be so good.” The Stage applauded, “Andrew Stein's compelling dark comedy feels both prophetic and deeply discomfiting,” and The Camden New Journalsaid, “Andrew Stein’s smart play about artificial intelligence is as suave and brutal... I was absorbed from beginning to end.”

WAY OUT EAST is produced by Jack DePalma.

“Several summers ago, I watched a group of people I know and care about villainize an innocent woman because she was the “other” and therefore the easy target,” said playwright Andrew Stein. “I wrote WAY OUT EAST to process what I witnessed and offer it up as a cautionary tale.”

Seating is limited; for tickets, please contact wayouteastplay@gmail.com for availability and information.





