Photos: Stage Managers’ Association Hosts Annual Del Hughes Awards

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On Monday, October 26th 2026, the Stage Managers’ Association hosted its annual Del Hughes Awards for Lifetime Achievement in the Art of Stage Management at the National Opera Center’s Marc A. Scorca Hall in NYC. Check out photos from the event below!

The distinguished 2026 honorees were theatrical production stage managers Jill Gold, Beverly Jenkins and Ira Mont. In addition to these Lifetime Achievement Awards, the SMA honored Nancy Uffner with The Founders Award. This year’s Special Recognition Awards honored Jon Goldman and W. Wilson Jones. The Host was Cheryl Mintz, joined by Co-Host Peter Lawrence. Speakers included Phil Gold, Stephen R. Gruse, David Richards, Heather Chockley, Elynmarie Kazle - President of the Foundation for Stage Managers, and Adrienne Wells - SMA Chair. The Event Chairs were Cheryl Mintz and Matthew Stern.

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS served as leading sponsor, alongside Actors’ Equity Association who also sponsored.

Photo Credit: Dominick Stern

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 2 Days 18 Hrs 35 Min 44 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go







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