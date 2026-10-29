Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Photos: Stage Managers’ Association Hosts Annual Del Hughes Awards
The 2026 honorees were theatrical production stage managers Jill Gold, Beverly Jenkins and Ira Mont.
On Monday, October 26th 2026, the Stage Managers’ Association hosted its annual Del Hughes Awards for Lifetime Achievement in the Art of Stage Management at the National Opera Center’s Marc A. Scorca Hall in NYC. Check out photos from the event below!
The distinguished 2026 honorees were theatrical production stage managers Jill Gold, Beverly Jenkins and Ira Mont. In addition to these Lifetime Achievement Awards, the SMA honored Nancy Uffner with The Founders Award. This year’s Special Recognition Awards honored Jon Goldman and W. Wilson Jones. The Host was Cheryl Mintz, joined by Co-Host Peter Lawrence. Speakers included Phil Gold, Stephen R. Gruse, David Richards, Heather Chockley, Elynmarie Kazle - President of the Foundation for Stage Managers, and Adrienne Wells - SMA Chair. The Event Chairs were Cheryl Mintz and Matthew Stern.
Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS served as leading sponsor, alongside Actors’ Equity Association who also sponsored.
Photo Credit: Dominick Stern
Honorees
Honorees & Hosts
Event Committee
Host Cheryl Mintz and Cohost Peter Lawrence
Honoree Jill Gold
Honoree Beverly Jenkins
Honoree Ira Mont
Honoree Nancy Uffner
Honoree Wilson Jones
FSM President Elynmarie Kazle
SMA Chair Adrienne Wells
Presenter Phil Gold
Presenter Stephen Gruse
Presenter David Richards
Presenter Heather Chockley
Honoree Jill Gold
Honoree Ira Mont
Honoree Beverly Jenkins
Honoree Nancy Uffner
Honoree Wilson Jones
Host Cheryl Mintz and Cohost Peter Lawrence
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