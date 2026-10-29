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Photos: Stage Managers’ Association Hosts Annual Del Hughes Awards

The 2026 honorees were theatrical production stage managers Jill Gold, Beverly Jenkins and Ira Mont.

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On Monday, October 26th 2026, the Stage Managers’ Association hosted its annual Del Hughes Awards for Lifetime Achievement in the Art of Stage Management at the National Opera Center’s Marc A. Scorca Hall in NYC. Check out photos from the event below!

The distinguished 2026 honorees were theatrical production stage managers Jill Gold, Beverly Jenkins and Ira Mont.  In addition to these Lifetime Achievement Awards, the SMA honored Nancy Uffner with The Founders Award.  This year’s Special Recognition Awards honored Jon Goldman and W. Wilson Jones.  The Host was Cheryl Mintz, joined by Co-Host Peter Lawrence.  Speakers included Phil Gold, Stephen R. Gruse, David Richards, Heather Chockley, Elynmarie Kazle - President of the Foundation for Stage Managers, and Adrienne Wells - SMA Chair.  The Event Chairs were Cheryl Mintz and Matthew Stern.

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS served as leading sponsor, alongside Actors’ Equity Association who also sponsored.

Photo Credit: Dominick Stern

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Honorees

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Honorees & Hosts

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Event Committee

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Host Cheryl Mintz and Cohost Peter Lawrence

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Honoree Jill Gold

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Honoree Beverly Jenkins

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Honoree Ira Mont

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Honoree Nancy Uffner

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Honoree Wilson Jones

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FSM President Elynmarie Kazle

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SMA Chair Adrienne Wells

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Presenter Phil Gold

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Presenter Stephen Gruse

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Presenter David Richards

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Presenter Heather Chockley

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Honoree Jill Gold

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Honoree Ira Mont

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Honoree Beverly Jenkins

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Honoree Nancy Uffner

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Honoree Wilson Jones

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Host Cheryl Mintz and Cohost Peter Lawrence





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