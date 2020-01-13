Photo Coverage: BroadwayHD and BroadwayHD Debut Film Slate at APAP Conference

BroadwayHD debuted their slate of digital captures with Broadway & Beyond Theatricals at The APAP Conference at the Midtown Hilton to an extremely receptive and enthusiastic crowd. The BroadwayHD and Broadway & Beyond Theatricals partnership provides an opportunity for participating performing arts venues to attract new audience members in their communities. Theaters can offer these screenings featuring marquis talent at more flexible times and a lower cost to patrons than a live stage show, which could appeal to less traditional theater audiences such as college students and young professionals. The digital captures of these Broadway hits also provide theaters with the opportunity to introduce new audiences to their venues, alongside a variety of other programming and potentially create return customers for future events.

Tony award-winning producers, and co-founders of BroadwayHD, Bonnie Comley and Stewart F. Lane said, "By making these filmed productions available to performing arts venues, we are working towards our goal of creating experiences to connect theater fans to their local live theater. Screening the digital capture frees up resources that can be used to create value added experiences such as talk backs, cosplay, or tours of the venue. As we have worked to do with the BroadwayHD streaming service, we are looking to make theater more accessible to everyone and ensure the next generation of theater fans."



Victoria Lang, Founder and Co-President of Content at Broadway & Beyond Theatricals said "Audiences who did not get to Broadway can now see these shows as they were meant to be seen: in a performing arts venue. And those that did get to Broadway can truly relive the experience. Broadway & Beyond Theatricals is thrilled to be working with BroadwayHD to recreate the thrill of Broadway for audiences everywhere."

Lang added, "Theatrical digital capture screenings at mall movie theaters require very rigorous marketing campaigns. Performing arts centers are a perfect fit for this content because the audiences have an interest in live theater. This partnership with BroadwayHD is a way to bring wider audiences to the performing arts centers by offering lower priced digital experiences."

The three shows kicking-off this partnership were all filmed by the BroadwayHD team, and marks the first ever endeavor to bring a steady pipeline of filmed Broadway performances to local performing arts venues. Screenings of She Loves Indecent, Present Laughter, and Me will kick off in 2020 For more information go to www.bbtheatricals.com

BroadwayHD introduces award-winning theater from all across the globe with both classic and modern productions. Fans can expect to see the full works of Shakespeare, awe-inspiring performances from Cirque du Soleil and a selection of the world's greatest musical including Kinky Boots, Cats, 42nd Street, A Night With Janis Joplin, The Phantom of The Opera, The King and I, Sound of Music, and An American in Paris. All performances are adapted specifically for streaming audiences to maximize the entertainment experience. To learn more about BroadwayHD, visit www.broadwayhd.com.

APAP|NYC is the world's premier gathering for the performing arts presenting industry. Every year, APAP|NYC welcomes 3,600 colleagues and peers from 49 U.S. states and more than 29 countries for 5+ days of professional development, showcases, unmatched networking and the world's largest performing arts marketplace.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride







