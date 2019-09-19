Paige Davis, Jeff Still and Jay Klaitz Lead Reading of HANKY PANKY

Paige Davis ("Trading Spaces," Chicago), Jeff Still (To Kill a Mockingbird, Oslo) and Jay Klaitz (HBO's "Vinyl," Netflix's "Jessica Jones") lead the cast of the reading of Vicki Vodrey's new play Hanky Panky. The show is the quarterly winner of Ken Davenport's PRO Reading Series, presented atActors Connection (630 9th Ave #1410) on Monday, September 30, 2019. The 90 minute reading will also feature Jermaine Blackwell (Phantasmagoria, The World According to Pretty Toney), Bree Elrod (Coriolanus, My Name is Rachel Corrie), Gray Edwards (A Christmas Carol, An Ideal Husband), and Lee Roy Rogers (Long Day's Journey Into Night, Tribes). Additional casting to come.

Gus Gunther, the patriarch of the Gunther clan, is close to death at Flowering Fields Nursing Home. It would be nice to leave this life peacefully. But there is little chance of that once all his kids and their spouses arrive. Especially with Joe, the baby of the family, having a bit of a drinking problem. With all members present, old wounds are opened, and battle lines drawn leaving everyone to wonder - are all families this crazy when looking at the face of death?

Jessica Ryan (Broadway Unlocked) directs the reading, which is produced by Kelly Mackenzie Glenn (Single Rider, Honey Dipped Apocalypse Girls) andmisterdangerous (Take Me To Coffee), with stage manager Katherine Wallace (Hamilton) and Samantha Disney (Single Rider; Katzelmacher, USA) reading stage directions.

This staged reading is being presented by The Producer's Perspective PRO, an online community for theater-makers founded by Tony Award-winning Broadway Producer Ken Davenport.

Click here to request a seat. Seating is limited.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos







Related Articles View More Industry Stories

More Hot Stories For You