One Year Lease Theater Company Extends Deadline For International Performance Residency Applications

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One Year Lease Theater Company has extended the deadline for applications to its 2026 OYL International Performance Residency, a global program designed for artists at all stages of their careers. The residency will take place across three locations—India, Japan, and Greece—offering participants opportunities to train, collaborate, and create new work in an intercultural performance environment.

Participants may apply to one, two, or all three residencies, which will run consecutively throughout the summer. The India residency will take place from June 14–27, followed by the Japan residency from June 28–July 11, and the Greece residency from July 13–August 10.

The application deadline for the India and Japan residencies has been extended to March 30, while applications for the Greece residency will be accepted through April 13.

The program is open to artists across disciplines, including actors, musicians, dancers, directors, designers, dramaturgs, choreographers, and playwrights. The 2026 Summer Company will include both professional artists and students, with a focus on building a multigenerational collaborative environment.

In India, participants will work at the Infinite Souls Farm and Artists Retreat in Varadenahalli Village, engaging with local performance traditions and creating an original work for the community. The Japan residency will include training in Suzuki and Viewpoints, study with Noh and Nihon-buyō artists, and participation in cultural activities in Tokyo and Nagano. In Greece, artists will develop a new work inspired by the myth of Orpheus and perform it across villages in the Epirus region while taking part in workshops and site-specific experiences.

The residency is led by OYL artists including Ianthe Demos, Natalie Lomonte, Christina Lind, and Richard Saudek, alongside guest teaching artists across all three locations.

Founded in 2001, One Year Lease Theater Company is a New York City-based ensemble that integrates performance, training, and international collaboration.

Applications and additional details are available at oneyearlease.org/international-residency.





