On Site Opera Returns To West Side Community Gardens For Three Free Performances

On Site Opera will return to the West Side Community Garden for Opera in the Garden— a series of three evenings of free outdoor concert performances starting June 19. Presented in partnership with the Garden, where the company presented its critically acclaimed production of Mozart's The Secret Gardener in 2017 and sold-out free concerts last summer, this series offers a diverse selection of opera excerpts for audiences of all ages.

On June 19, in honor of Juneteenth, On Site Opera is collaborating with Grammy-winning singer Kenneth Overton to present An Operatic Juneteenth Celebration. The program will feature excerpts from operatic works by Black composers and librettists, spotlighting their significant contributions to the genre. Featured selections include compositions by Scott Joplin and William Grant Still, along with librettist Langston Hughes. On June 26, audiences can enjoy selections from Giuseppe Verdi and Francesco Maria Piave's La Traviata, a timeless masterpiece known for its poignant storytelling and exquisite music. On July 10, the company presents Fairy Tale Operas, including selections from beloved fairy tales such as Rusalka, Hansel und Gretel, Cenerentola, and Cendrillon. Attendees are encouraged to embrace the magic and don their finest fairy-tale costumes, adding to the whimsy and family-friendly atmosphere of the event.

“With the garden at peak bloom, we are excited to invite the community back to enjoy these evenings of opera for all ages and welcome summer in New York City,” notes Piper Gunnarson, On Site Opera's General Director and CEO. “This season's lineup reflects our commitment to diverse storytelling and engaging audiences of all ages and backgrounds,” she adds.

“We are delighted to welcome On Site Opera back to the Garden for another season of exceptional performances,” adds Judy Robinson, President of the West Side Community Garden Board of Directors. “These evenings of music add to the vibrancy of our community, and we look forward to hosting these wonderful events.”

PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE and TICKETING INFORMATION

June 19: An Operatic Juneteenth Celebration

June 26: Selections from La Traviata by Verdi and Piave

July 10: Fairy Tale Operas inspired by beloved fairy tales

All concerts begin at 6:00pm.

Ticket reservations can be made at https://osopera.org/productions/garden/

Admission is free, and walk-ups are welcome. Space is limited. Runtime is 60 minutes.

In the event of inclement weather, the performances will be moved to the following day.

