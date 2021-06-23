National Community Theatre Award Winners Announced
Rachel Brosnahan made a special appearance Sunday at the awards presentation.
This past Sunday, community theatre celebrated its biggest night as the American Association of Community Theatre's AACTFest 2021 Awards took place on the closing day of AACTFest, the biennial celebration of community theatre.
Quiana Clark-Roland, AACT Executive Director, said "It's been said that many of us get our start in community theatre. Seeing so many Broadway stars and industry leaders supporting AACT was inspiring and affirms the importance of community theatre. It was an exhilarating week. We're all ready to build communities through theatre."
Stars of stage and screen participated in the week-long festival. Keynote presenters included Jeff Calhoun, Ken Davenport, Frank Galati, Kristofer Geddie, Philip Hernandez, Chilina Kennedy, Rob McClure, and Mandy Moore.
In recognition of his generosity and commitment to community theatre, AACT President Chris Serface presented Jeff Calhoun with a Lifetime Membership in AACT, only the second such honor in AACT's history.
Rachel Brosnahan made a special appearance Sunday at the awards presentation.
With most community theatres shut down during the pandemic, AACT shifted from the established state and regional festivals that led to the biennial national festival. Community theatres were invited to submit a videotape of a sample of their production. Adjudicators selected twelve of the most promising productions from the US and military bases overseas.
AACT hired Colvin Theatrical, a video production company specializing in stage productions, to travel to eleven theatres based in the US and record the shows with cinematic, multi-cam production values. One theatre company on a military base, the SHAPE Players of the SHAPE
Performing Arts Centre in Mons, Belgium, was included in the top twelve productions and submitted a self-produced video.
Broadway on Demand streamed all twelve productions during the festival.
The National Companies of AACTFest 2021 were adjudicated by Allen Ebert, Executive Director at Children's Theatre of Madison (Wisconsin), Amy Wratchford, Managing Director at American Shakespeare Center (Staunton, Virginia), and Jeff Calhoun, Broadway Director and Associate Artist at Ford's Theater (Washington, DC).
The next AACTFest National Festival will be held June 12-17, 2023 in Louisville, Kentucky.
The AACTFest 2021 award recipients are:
Outstanding Achievement in Scenic Design:
Dan LaMorte, Holy Days, SHAPE Players, Mons, Belgium
Daniel Strickland, Collected Stories, South City Theatre, Pelham, Alabama
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Design
Keith Strang, How to Be a Good Son, Windham Actors Guild, Windham, New Hampshire
Outstanding Achievement in Lighting Design
Jackie Fitzgerald-Boyd, How to be a Good Son, Windham Actors Guild, Windham, New Hampshire
Outstanding Achievement in Technical Direction
Jamie Peterson, Jerry's Brain, Players de Noc, Escanaba, Michigan
Outstanding Achievement in Costume Design
Michelle Aguillon, The Mountaintop, The Lexington Players, Lexington, Massachusetts
Tami Lawson and Rebecca Fry, A Doll's House, Part 2, Shawnee Little Theatre, Shawnee, Oklahoma
Outstanding Achievement in Ensemble Performance
Jeff Braswell and Kevin Six, The Harry and Sam Dialogues, Bellingham Theatre Guild, Bellingham, Washington
Outstanding Achievement in a Featured Role
Evan Tanner, Hillary and Clinton, The Studio Theatre, Little Rock, Arkansas
Layla Kahn-Hickman, Love and Cheese Toast, Theatre Tuscaloosa, Tuscaloosa, Alabama
Norquina Rieves, Love and Cheese Toast, Theatre Tuscaloosa, Tuscaloosa, Alabama
Outstanding Achievement in a Supporting Role
Duane Jackson, Hillary and Clinton, The Studio Theatre, Little Rock, Arkansas
Bonnie Emmer, Ordinary Days, INNOVAtheatre, Cincinnati, Ohio
Outstanding Achievement in a Leading Role
Dominic Carter, The Mountaintop, The Lexington Players, Lexington, Massachusetts
Jes Washington, The Mountaintop, The Lexington Players, Lexington, Massachusetts
Heather Dupree, Hillary and Clinton, The Studio Theatre, Little Rock, Arkansas
Outstanding Achievement in Direction
Sal Jones, The Mountaintop, The Lexington Players, Lexington, Massachusetts
Outstanding Achievement in Original Music
Richard Pearson Thomas, Holy Days, SHAPE Players, Monz, Belgium
Outstanding Achievement in Musical Direction
Matthew Nassida, Ordinary Days, INNOVAtheatre, Cincinnati, Ohio
Outstanding Overall Festival Production
The Mountaintop, The Lexington Players, Lexington, Massachusetts
Nominee: Hillary and Clinton, The Studio Theatre, Little Rock, Arkansas
Nominee: The Harry and Sam Dialogues, Bellingham Theatre Guild, Bellingham, Washington
The AACTFest 2021 National Companies and their productions included:
- INNOVAtheatre, Cincinnati, Ohio, Ordinary Days, music and lyrics by Adam Gwon
- Stage Left Theater Association, Spokane, Washington, Lonely Planet, by Steven Dietz
- Theatre Tuscaloosa, Tuscaloosa, Alabama, Love and Cheese Toast, by Cooper Shattuck
- Artists Collaborative Theatre, Elkhorn City, Kentucky, Blood Song: The Story of the Hatfields and the McCoys, by Chelsea Marcantel
- SHAPE Players, Mons, Belgium, Holy Days, by Sally Nemeth
- Players de Noc, Escanaba, Michigan, Jerry's Brain, by J.R. Spalding
- Windham Actors Guild, Windham, New Hampshire, How to be a Good Son, by Julia Cho
- The Studio Theatre, Little Rock, Arkansas, Hillary and Clinton, by Lucas Hnath
- Shawnee Little Theatre, Shawnee Oklahoma, A Doll's House, Part 2, by Lucas Hnath
- City Theatre, Pelham Alabama, Collected Stories, by Donald Margulies
- Bellingham Theatre Guild, Bellingham, Washington, The Harry and Sam Dialogues, by Karen Ellison
- The Lexington Players, Lexington, Massachusetts, The Mountaintop, by Katori Hall