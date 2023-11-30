NOT READY FOR PRIME TIME A New Play To Have Private Industry Readings In Nyc On December 7 & 8







Private (by invitation only) readings of “Not Ready For Prime Time,” a new play with music that gives a behind-the-scenes look at the original “Saturday Night Live” (SNL) cast and their wild and crazy journey that transformed American pop culture. Directed by Conor Bagley, the readings will be held on Thursday, December 7 at 3pm and Friday, December 8 at 1pm.

For more information or any questions regarding attending the private presentations, industry professionals can email PrimeTimePlayRSVP@gmail.com.

“After premiering this incredible play in Miami nearly two years ago, nothing could make us happier than to introduce it to the city where the story all began fifty years ago!”, shares Mr. Kierstead.

Co-written by LatinX playwrights Erik J. Rodriguez and Charles A. Sothers, Not Ready For Prime Time is a fictionalized account about the origins of “Saturday Night Live,” the ground-breaking NBC show that launched on October 11, 1975, and revolutionized American political and cultural satire. Audiences are introduced to nine misfit comedians – originally known as the “Not Ready For Prime Time Players” - as they rise to stardom: Dan Aykroyd, John Belushi, Chevy Chase, Jane Curtin, Garrett Morris, Bill Murray, Laraine Newman and Gilda Radner, and a young TV producer and writer, Lorne Michaels. The play follows their turbulent journey as they create comedic television history, producing a show that is still going strong after almost 50 years.

The cast features: Jordan Kai Burnett (Gilda Radner), Sara Chase (Jane Curtin), Gary-Kayi Fletcher (Garrett Morris), Keri René Fuller (Laraine Newman), Drew Gehling (Chevy Chase), Nate Janis (Bill Murray), Kristian Lugo (Dan Aykroyd), Zack Myers (John Belushi) and John Skelley (Lorne Michaels). Xander Rovang is Music Director. Benjamin A. Vigil is Production Stage Manager and Alexandrea Hess-Rodriguez is Assistant Stage Manager. Casting by Stephen DeAngelis.

BIOS

Erik J. Rodriguez (Co-Author) was the Director of New Work at Miami New Drama from 2018 – 2020 and Literary Manager at New Theatre from 2014-2016. Some of his production credits include Body Awareness (Actor, Island City Stage), One Night In Miami (Associate Director, Miami New Drama), Antigone In The World (Line Producer, Miami New Drama). Erik has produced One Act Festivals in South Florida and Line Produced the National New Play Network 2015 Showcase at the South Miami Dade Cultural Arts Center. In 2019, Erik was selected by the Theatre Communications Group as one of its Rising Leaders of Color, nationally.

Charles A. Sothers (Co-Author) BA in Theatre from FIU. Studied improv with Second City in Chicago. Cofounder and Artistic Director of the Roxy Theatre Group, a Miami non-profit youth performing arts organization where he teaches musical theatre and improv to kids. Does voice-over work and has appeared in various productions in Miami.

Conor Bagley (Director) is a New York-based director. Directing: Off-Broadway: The Smuggler by Ronán Noone (Irish Rep; MV Playhouse); Two by Friel by Brian Friel (Irish Rep). Regional: Not Ready for Prime Time by Erik J. Rodriguez & Charles A. Sothers (Westchester Cultural Arts Center, Miami); A Night of Disney (Roxy Theatre, Miami); The Adult in the Room (Victory Gardens); An Iliad (Atlas, DC). Assistant Directing: Translations, dir. Doug Hughes, Juno and the Paycock, dir. Neil Pepe; The Home Place, dir. Charlotte Moore (Irish Rep); Donegal by Frank McGuinness, dir. Conall Morrison (Abbey Theatre). He has directed developmental readings/workshops with numerous playwrights including: Marina Carr, Larry Kirwan, Vanessa Garcia, Jake Cline, Christopher Demos-Brown, & Deirdre Kinahan. Producing: Broadway: The Inheritance by Matthew Lopez (Tony Award, Best Play); Once on This Island (Tony Award, Best Musical Revival). Bagley was a Manhattan Theatre Club Directing Fellow, a directing alum of the 24 Hour Plays: Nationals, and sits on the Board of Directors of Irish American Writers & Artists. Recipient of Irish Echo's 40 Under 40 Award, the V. Browne Irish Award for “artistic excellence” from Silliman College at Yale University, a DCMTA's "Outstanding Performance”, and a BroadwayWorld Regional Award for “Best Direction of a Play.”

Jim Kierstead (Producer) is a Grammy-nominated, Emmy, Olivier, and six-time Tony Award-winning producer of the Broadway, touring, Toronto, and London productions of Kinky Boots, Pippin, Hadestown, The Inheritance, The Lehman Trilogy, and Company. In addition, he has been a co-producer of 25 Broadway productions and is currently represented on Broadway with Sweeney Todd and Hadestown. Off-Broadway projects include Titanique, Stranger Sings, Unexpected Joy, Yank! (Drama Desk and Lucille Lortel Nominees), Bright Colors and Bold Patterns, and Thrill Me (Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Nominees). He has also produced extensively in London's West End and produced Miami's hit immersive show Amparo. Jim is on the Board of Directors of The York Theatre Company and The Abingdon Theatre Company and is the founder of the digital theatre content creation company Broadway Virtual. www.kiersteadproductions.com





