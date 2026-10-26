Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Murmuration Theatre Company to Launch Inaugural Playwriting Cohort
The Brooklyn theatre collective selected six writers including Tyler Exum, Katie Kirk, Ellie Melick, Emily Russell, Elizabeth Shannon and Lindsey Walko for the program.
Murmuration Theatre Company, the Brooklyn-based theatre collective, has named its inaugural cohort of six playwrights as part of an eight-month developmental program to support new work.
The six selected writers are Tyler Exum, Katie Kirk, Ellie Melick, Emily Russell, Elizabeth Shannon and Lindsey Walko. Starting November 16, the group will meet bi-weekly on Monday evenings to workshop their plays, culminating in a series of individual readings from the cohort in June of 2027.
The program will be led by Murmuration Theatre Co leadership team Emma McGlashen and Kevin Cheng. All writers will retain full ownership of work developed in the program.
Well-known for its annual 'First Flight' showcase of short plays by emerging writers, Murmuration Theatre Co has distinguished itself as a company that tackles contemporary issues with plays that speak in a fast-paced, tongue-in-cheek, and insightful voice. Its previous productions have garnered high praise from The Front Row Center and Theatre Beyond Broadway, and have been mentioned in American Theatre Magazine and TimeOut NYC.
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