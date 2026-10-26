Murmuration Theatre Company to Launch Inaugural Playwriting Cohort

NEW! Industry Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Industry & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Murmuration Theatre Company, the Brooklyn-based theatre collective, has named its inaugural cohort of six playwrights as part of an eight-month developmental program to support new work.

The six selected writers are Tyler Exum, Katie Kirk, Ellie Melick, Emily Russell, Elizabeth Shannon and Lindsey Walko. Starting November 16, the group will meet bi-weekly on Monday evenings to workshop their plays, culminating in a series of individual readings from the cohort in June of 2027.

The program will be led by Murmuration Theatre Co leadership team Emma McGlashen and Kevin Cheng. All writers will retain full ownership of work developed in the program.

Well-known for its annual 'First Flight' showcase of short plays by emerging writers, Murmuration Theatre Co has distinguished itself as a company that tackles contemporary issues with plays that speak in a fast-paced, tongue-in-cheek, and insightful voice. Its previous productions have garnered high praise from The Front Row Center and Theatre Beyond Broadway, and have been mentioned in American Theatre Magazine and TimeOut NYC.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 5 Days 09 Hrs 49 Min 27 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go







Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone