Micayla Brewster and Chase Haylon Launch Social Media Agency The Social Team







Micayla Brewster and Chase Haylon, social media experts and long-time Broadway creators, have developed The Social Team, a new social media agency expanding the possibilities of digital media on Broadway and in the entertainment sectors with an innovative perspective.

The company’s statement of purpose shares that The Social Team “[uses] social media as a tool to connect brands to a loyal and engaged global community. We create strong online communities by utilizing dynamic content, detailed strategy, and thoughtful analysis. We work with our clients to help them push boundaries and rethink what social media marketing can be and how it can best support their needs.”

Serving as founders and Managing Partners, Brewster and Haylon bring years of formal social media practice to the new endeavor as well as dynamic experiences participating as fans and followers of Broadway social media presences. Utilizing their deep understanding of trends and virality, plus their great appreciation for fan engagement, The Social Team is particularly equipped to take on ever-changing platforms andBroadway’s buzziest content.

“We have the privilege of starting from scratch in a social media landscape that has never looked more different,” said Brewster. “One of our top priorities is working as a team that can respond to the new demands of each platform and update, unafraid of breaking the status quo or finding solutions as creative as our projects.”

“Much like theatre, social media is about building community,” added Haylon. “We've all seen the fun, creative, and hilarious moments that can happen when fans engage with something they love. It’s our mission to create more fan-focused opportunities by asking the question ‘How can our brand offer the fans as much as they offer us?’”

Current clients of The Social Team include Broadway Podcast Network, Lizard Boy, Lauren Patten, Darrell Thorne, African-American Shakespeare Company, Association of Theatrical Press Agents & Managers, Stage Directors and Choreographers Society, and more forthcoming.

To learn more about The Social Team, visit here.

To access brand logo and photos, click here (photo credit: Michaelah Reynolds).

MICAYLA BREWSTER

Hailing from Palo Alto, California, MICAYLA BREWSTER (she/her) is a skilled content creator with an agile process for capturing once in a lifetime moments. Brewster graduated from Azusa Pacific University and moved to New York City to work with notable Broadway brands HAMILTON, Hadestown, and Be More Chill while at Marathon Digital. “Micayla loves social media and that joy shows not only in her work, where she is consistently delivering top-tier content and strategy, but also in the way she works and collaborates with clients” said Chase Haylon. In 2021, Brewster became a Digital Nomad and now splits her time between NYC and Spain, bringing a global perspective to the company. She is a repeat viewer of “The Office” and an unofficial sommelier.

CHASE HAYLON

CHASE HAYLON (he/him) is a graduate of New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts and a driven and committed collaborator. “Chase knows the theatre industry inside and out and from all angles,” said Micayla Brewster. “His perspective is invaluable, especially when paired with his eagerness to better service the community and industry that he lives and breathes.” Previously, Haylon spent time at Situation Interactive and The Pekoe Group, contributing to the curation of Wicked, SIX, and more recognizable digital media clients. He also loves watching “RuPaul’s Drag Race” and hosting well-curated dinner parties.

Connect with The Social Team:

TheSocialTeam.com

Instagram: @TST.NYC

TikTok: @TST.NYC

Facebook: The Social Team

Youtube: @TheSocialTeamNYC





