Max Grossman Joins UTA Theater Department







Deadline has reported that lit agent Max Grossman has joined UTA's theater department.

Grossman previously served as co-head of the theater division at A3.

Grossman will continue to represent writers, including David Hein & Irene Sankoff (Come From Away), Keenan Scott II (Thoughts of a Colored Man), Sandy Rustin (Clue, The Cottage, Mystic Pizza) and Matt Gould (Lempicka). Grossman will also continue to represent artistic directors, designers and composers.

In a joint statement Alan Haldeman, Partner, Head of UTA New York and Co-Head of TV Lit and Partner and Jay Gassner, Co-Head of Talent, stated:

“Max is highly regarded in the theatre community and his vast experience in representation, creative development, and marketing is nothing short of impressive... The breadth of clients and various shows he’s shepherded are indicative of his excellent taste, creativity and expertise and we are excited to have him on the team.”





