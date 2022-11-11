Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

MARY ASTOR'S PURPLE DIARY - THE MUSICAL Will Have First Private Industry Reading Next Week

The reading is on Thursday, November 17 at 3pm.

Nov. 11, 2022  


MARY ASTOR'S PURPLE DIARY - THE MUSICAL Will Have First Private Industry Reading Next Week

Michael & Mardie LLC (Michael Garin and Mardie Millit) will present the FIRST private industry reading of Mary Astor'S PURPLE DIARY, an original musical inspired by the book of the same name by Edward Sorel, with book by Mardie Millit and music and lyrics by Michael Garin. Directed by Carl Andress, with music direction by Lon Hoyt, the reading will be held at Open Jar Studios (1601 Broadway, Studio 12L) on Thursday, November 17 at 3pm.

Mary Astor's Purple Diary is a musical fairy tale for adults, inspired by Ed Sorel's best-selling book of the same name. It's a fizzy little cocktail of a musical about a Hollywood sex scandal, love, obsession, growing up, and the media's role in celebrity culture, with a bit of magic along the way.

The real "Purple Diary" was the biggest sex scandal of 1936 - a post-divorce custody battle between a sexually liberated female Hollywood star and her controlling ex-husband. Our hero, Ed, an illustrator, becomes obsessed with the star and her seemingly glamorous life. Things heat up when the star herself magically appears to set things straight. It takes a whole gaggle of Old Hollywood names, Broadway playwrights, and half of the Algonquin Round Table to answer the question: "Why did she write it all down?"

The company of Mary Astor is Jennifer Laura Thompson* (Mary Astor), Max Crumm* (Ed Sorel) Edward Juvier* (William Hays/Alexander Woollcott/Ensemble), E. Clayton Cornelius* (John Barrymore/Sam Goldwyn/Moss Hart/Ensemble), Jen Sanchez* (Nancy/Florabel Muir/Dorothy Parker/Ensemble), Carmen Ruby Floyd* (Ruth Chatterton/Ensemble), and Avery Trunko* (Stage Manager).

*Denotes member of Actors Equity Association.

The creative and production team includes Conrad Korsch (Bass), Peter Van Dam / Tara Rubin Casting (Casting), and Brierpatch Productions (General Management).





John Cariani to Star In Industry Reading of MEMOIRS OF A FORGOTTEN MAN Photo
John Cariani to Star In Industry Reading of MEMOIRS OF A FORGOTTEN MAN
D.W. Gregory's political thriller Memoirs of a Forgotten Man will receive an industry reading on Thursday, December 1 at 2:30 p.m. Directed by James Glossman, the reading takes place at the Mary Rodgers Room at the Dramatists Guild.
Joe Barros Named Artistic Director of The London Summer Music Theatre Academy Photo
Joe Barros Named Artistic Director of The London Summer Music Theatre Academy
Partners for The Arts Abroad names Joe Barros as Artistic Director of The London Summer Music Theatre Academy. Conceived in 2018, The London Summer Music Theatre Academy is a rigorous young artist training program founded by producers Vincent Connor and Michael J. Polo. 
Broadway Advocacy Coalition Opens Applications for its Flagship Programs Photo
Broadway Advocacy Coalition Opens Applications for its Flagship Programs
The Broadway Advocacy Coalition has teamed up with New York City based advocacy organizations to ground and expand their upcoming BAC Artivism Fellowship and Theater of Change course at Columbia Law School. Applications for both programs are now open.
Podcast Exclusive: The Theatre Podcast With Alan Seales Chats With Robyn Hurder Photo
Podcast Exclusive: The Theatre Podcast With Alan Seales Chats With Robyn Hurder
Robyn Hunter is an actress best known for originating the role of Nini in 'Moulin Rouge! The Musical', which also earned her a Tony Award nomination. Her other Broadway credits include 'Chitty Chitty Bang Bang', 'Chicago', 'Grease', and 'Nice Work If You Can Get It'.

Industry Classifieds


More Hot Stories For You


John Cariani to Star In Industry Reading of MEMOIRS OF A FORGOTTEN MANJohn Cariani to Star In Industry Reading of MEMOIRS OF A FORGOTTEN MAN
November 10, 2022

D.W. Gregory's political thriller Memoirs of a Forgotten Man will receive an industry reading on Thursday, December 1 at 2:30 p.m. Directed by James Glossman, the reading takes place at the Mary Rodgers Room at the Dramatists Guild.
Now Hiring: Director of Arts Engagement, Stage Manager, and More - BroadwayWorld ClassifiedsNow Hiring: Director of Arts Engagement, Stage Manager, and More - BroadwayWorld Classifieds
November 10, 2022

This Week's New Classified Listings on BroadwayWorld for 11/10/2022 include new jobs for those looking to work in the theatre industry.
MTI Acquires Licensing Rights for Stage Version of 1660 VINEMTI Acquires Licensing Rights for Stage Version of 1660 VINE
November 10, 2022

Theatrical licensor Music Theatre International (MTI) has announced that a stage version of the movie musical 1660 Vine has joined the MTI catalogue.
Joe Barros Named Artistic Director of The London Summer Music Theatre AcademyJoe Barros Named Artistic Director of The London Summer Music Theatre Academy
November 10, 2022

Partners for The Arts Abroad names Joe Barros as Artistic Director of The London Summer Music Theatre Academy. Conceived in 2018, The London Summer Music Theatre Academy is a rigorous young artist training program founded by producers Vincent Connor and Michael J. Polo. 
Actors' Equity Presents Special ACCA Award Honoring Broadway Chorus MembersActors' Equity Presents Special ACCA Award Honoring Broadway Chorus Members
November 9, 2022

Actors' Equity Association has presented a special ACCA Award honoring the resilience of the chorus during the pandemic during a ceremony marking the reopening of Equity's New York City Audition Center.