MARY ASTOR'S PURPLE DIARY - THE MUSICAL Will Have First Private Industry Reading Next Week







Michael & Mardie LLC (Michael Garin and Mardie Millit) will present the FIRST private industry reading of Mary Astor'S PURPLE DIARY, an original musical inspired by the book of the same name by Edward Sorel, with book by Mardie Millit and music and lyrics by Michael Garin. Directed by Carl Andress, with music direction by Lon Hoyt, the reading will be held at Open Jar Studios (1601 Broadway, Studio 12L) on Thursday, November 17 at 3pm.

Mary Astor's Purple Diary is a musical fairy tale for adults, inspired by Ed Sorel's best-selling book of the same name. It's a fizzy little cocktail of a musical about a Hollywood sex scandal, love, obsession, growing up, and the media's role in celebrity culture, with a bit of magic along the way.

The real "Purple Diary" was the biggest sex scandal of 1936 - a post-divorce custody battle between a sexually liberated female Hollywood star and her controlling ex-husband. Our hero, Ed, an illustrator, becomes obsessed with the star and her seemingly glamorous life. Things heat up when the star herself magically appears to set things straight. It takes a whole gaggle of Old Hollywood names, Broadway playwrights, and half of the Algonquin Round Table to answer the question: "Why did she write it all down?"

The company of Mary Astor is Jennifer Laura Thompson* (Mary Astor), Max Crumm* (Ed Sorel) Edward Juvier* (William Hays/Alexander Woollcott/Ensemble), E. Clayton Cornelius* (John Barrymore/Sam Goldwyn/Moss Hart/Ensemble), Jen Sanchez* (Nancy/Florabel Muir/Dorothy Parker/Ensemble), Carmen Ruby Floyd* (Ruth Chatterton/Ensemble), and Avery Trunko* (Stage Manager).

*Denotes member of Actors Equity Association.

The creative and production team includes Conrad Korsch (Bass), Peter Van Dam / Tara Rubin Casting (Casting), and Brierpatch Productions (General Management).