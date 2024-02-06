Listen: WHY I'LL NEVER MAKE IT Podcast Kicks Off Season 8 With Steve Cuden







The Broadway Podcast Network's award-winning podcast Why I’ll Never Make It is back for its highly anticipated Season 8, offering listeners an insider's look into the trials and triumphs of pursuing a career in the performing arts. Hosted by actor and producer Patrick Oliver Jones, this season promises to deliver captivating conversations with guests from Broadway, London, and regional theaters around the world.

Kicking off the season is a special guest, Steve Cuden, offering a unique and untold side of the story regarding the true beginnings of the JEKYLL & HYDE musical. As the co-creator of the hit show, Cuden shares his personal journey and sheds new light on the creative process behind the iconic production.

“I’m thrilled to be back for another season of Why I’ll Never Make It,” host Patrick Oliver Jones said. “This season, we're delving into the compelling world of theater with even more insightful interviews and impressive guests that aren’t afraid to share their own setbacks and difficulties in this business.”

Throughout Season 8, listeners can expect in-depth interviews with a range of guests, including actors Lydia-Renee Darling and Christopher Fitzgerald, director and producer Des McAnuff, and playwrights Marci J. Duncan and Kerry Sandell. From sharing tough audition stories to reflecting on moments of triumph on stage, each episode delves into the joys and challenges of life in the spotlight.

In addition to the main interviews, this season introduces bonus episodes featuring the Final Five questions segment. Offering candid insights into the personal lives and philosophies of the guests, these episodes provide an extra layer of depth to the podcast experience.

To listen to the new season of Why I’ll Never Make It and explore past seasons, visit bpn.fm/whyillnevermakeit or wherever you get your podcasts.

Listen to the latest episode below:





