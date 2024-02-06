Listen: WHY I'LL NEVER MAKE IT Podcast Kicks Off Season 8 With Steve Cuden

Kicking off the season is a special guest, Steve Cuden, offering a unique and untold side of the story regarding the true beginnings of the JEKYLL & HYDE musical.

By: Feb. 06, 2024

POPULAR

Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 1/21/24 Photo 1 Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 1/21/24
Sara Bareilles and Sarah Ruhl Are Adapting Meg Wolitzer's THE INTERESTINGS Into a Musica Photo 2 Sara Bareilles and Sarah Ruhl Are Adapting Meg Wolitzer's THE INTERESTINGS Into a Musical
Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 1/28/24 - HAMILTON, THE LION KING & More Top the List Photo 3 Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 1/28/24 - HAMILTON, THE LION KING & More Top the List
Caissie Levy, Nathan Levy, and Lorna Courtney Will Take Part in Michael Arden- Helmed THE Photo 4 Caissie Levy, Nathan Levy, and Lorna Courtney Will Take Part in THE LOST BOYS Industry Presentation



The Broadway Podcast Network's award-winning podcast Why I’ll Never Make It is back for its highly anticipated Season 8, offering listeners an insider's look into the trials and triumphs of pursuing a career in the performing arts. Hosted by actor and producer Patrick Oliver Jones, this season promises to deliver captivating conversations with guests from Broadway, London, and regional theaters around the world.

Kicking off the season is a special guest, Steve Cuden, offering a unique and untold side of the story regarding the true beginnings of the JEKYLL & HYDE musical. As the co-creator of the hit show, Cuden shares his personal journey and sheds new light on the creative process behind the iconic production.

“I’m thrilled to be back for another season of Why I’ll Never Make It,” host Patrick Oliver Jones said. “This season, we're delving into the compelling world of theater with even more insightful interviews and impressive guests that aren’t afraid to share their own setbacks and difficulties in this business.”

Throughout Season 8, listeners can expect in-depth interviews with a range of guests, including actors Lydia-Renee Darling and Christopher Fitzgerald, director and producer Des McAnuff, and playwrights Marci J. Duncan and Kerry Sandell. From sharing tough audition stories to reflecting on moments of triumph on stage, each episode delves into the joys and challenges of life in the spotlight.

In addition to the main interviews, this season introduces bonus episodes featuring the Final Five questions segment. Offering candid insights into the personal lives and philosophies of the guests, these episodes provide an extra layer of depth to the podcast experience.

To listen to the new season of Why I’ll Never Make It and explore past seasons, visit bpn.fm/whyillnevermakeit or wherever you get your podcasts.

Listen to the latest episode below: 





RELATED STORIES - Industry

1
Theatre Communications Group Releases 43rd Annual Research Report Photo
Theatre Communications Group Releases 43rd Annual Research Report

Theatre Communications Group releases its 43rd Annual Research Report, Theatre Facts 2022, documenting the second year of the pandemic and revealing a 361% rise in total ticket income from 2021 to 2022, though still 55% lower than 2018.

2
BIPOC Stage Managers Can Apply Now For 2024 Charlie Blackwell Symposium Scholarships Photo
BIPOC Stage Managers Can Apply Now For 2024 Charlie Blackwell Symposium Scholarships

BIPOC stage managers can now apply for the 2024 Charlie Blackwell Symposium Scholarships. Recipients of the scholarships receive free registration to the Broadway Stage Management Symposium May 18-19, 2024 presented both Online, in NYC and available On-Demand.

3
Abingdon Theatre Company Selects Four Playwrights to Showcase the Month of February Photo
Abingdon Theatre Company Selects Four Playwrights to Showcase the Month of February

Abingdon Theatre Company has announced the four playwrights that they will highlight during the month of February, as a part of their Virtual Festival of Short Plays.

4
What Will the Neighbors Say? Reveal Additional Programming for Eighth Season Photo
What Will the Neighbors Say? Reveal Additional Programming for Eighth Season

What Will the Neighbors Say? has announced programming for the second half of their Eighth Season (2023-2024).

Industry Classifieds

More Hot Stories For You

Theatre Communications Group Releases 43rd Annual Research ReportTheatre Communications Group Releases 43rd Annual Research Report
BIPOC Stage Managers Can Apply Now For 2024 Charlie Blackwell Symposium ScholarshipsBIPOC Stage Managers Can Apply Now For 2024 Charlie Blackwell Symposium Scholarships
Abingdon Theatre Company Selects Four Playwrights to Showcase the Month of FebruaryAbingdon Theatre Company Selects Four Playwrights to Showcase the Month of February
What Will the Neighbors Say? Reveal Additional Programming for Eighth SeasonWhat Will the Neighbors Say? Reveal Additional Programming for Eighth Season

Videos

Tom Holland Will Star in ROMEO & JULIET in London's West End Video
Tom Holland Will Star in ROMEO & JULIET in London's West End
Photos & First Look at AFTER MIDNIGHT at Paper Mill Playhouse Video
Photos & First Look at AFTER MIDNIGHT at Paper Mill Playhouse
Character Breakdown: DOUBT Cast Unpacks Their Roles Video
Character Breakdown: DOUBT Cast Unpacks Their Roles
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
SPAMALOT
Ticket Central WINTER '24 TICKET DISCOUNT PRO
THE NOTEBOOK
HADESTOWN

Recommended For You