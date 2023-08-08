Listen: ANXIETY AND THE ARTIST Podcast Season Launches With Dicky Murphy

Following the inaugural episode, the season continues on August 16th with Terry Hyde, former Royal Ballet member and current psychotherapist.

By: Aug. 08, 2023






ANXIETY AND THE ARTIST podcast unveils its new season, which commenced on August 2nd with a riveting episode featuring Dicky Murphy. Delve deep into the mind of the genius behind the just released Nickelodeon show, “Erin & Aaron,” as he takes listeners through his incredible 5+ year journey, sprinkled with highs, lows, and unforgettable anecdotes.

Host Allison Sheff muses, "Our session with Dicky was nothing short of electric! His genuine and down-to-earth demeanor coupled with his tales of perseverance had me in fits of laughter!" This captivating episode with Dicky Murphy is now available to stream on your favorite platform.

Following the inaugural episode, the season continues on August 16th with Terry Hyde, former Royal Ballet member and current psychotherapist. With his app, Help4Dancers, Terry offers listeners unique perspectives and techniques to handle performance anxieties. Expect to leave the episode with a renewed sense of purpose.

Ending August with a comedic punch, Carole Montgomery sits down with Sheff on the 30th. The mastermind behind Showtime's “Funny Women of a Certain Age,” Carole's unapologetic take on ageism in the industry promises both chuckles and introspection.

The podcast's upcoming Psych Meds 101 episode promises an enlightening session with a renowned psychiatrist, demystifying the world of psych meds. And Michael Ian Cedar returns for a session on distinguishing management from leadership in the arts.

Allison Sheff, the show's host, reflects, "This season is a testament to artists' resilience, each navigating their unique challenges, and triumphing in their own ways. Their stories are not just about their successes but also the trials that shaped them."

Here's an excerpt from the Dicky Murphy episode which promises a captivating dive into the world of kids' television creation, filled with emotions, laughs, and genuine moments:

ANXIETY AND THE ARTIST's previous seasons, and the illuminating Access to Care mini-series, are available on all major streaming platforms and at www.anxietyandtheartist.com.

Keep yourself updated with forthcoming episodes, resources, and more by following @anxietyandtheartist on Instagram and the “Anxiety and the Artist” Facebook page.





