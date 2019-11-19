Lia Vollack Productions Launches With ALMOST FAMOUS and MJ

Sony Exec Lia Vollack is going solo with her on Broadway production company, Lia Vollack Productions.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the new company will launch with two upcoming 2020 Broadway shows, Almost Famous and MJ the Musical.

Vollack previously spent over 20 years with Sony Pictures Entertainment, and built a theater division for the studio, Columbia Live Stage.

"We had these two projects both moving forward and after 22 years I was really excited about the possibility of starting my own company," Vollack said. "So in concert with Sony I have transitioned to being out on my own with Lia Vollack Productions. Those projects are now being produced by my company, with Sony staying in as a partner on both shows."

Vollack hopes to continue having a relationship with Sony, which will potentially include securing additional properties from the film library, and she has entered into a consultancy deal with Sony Music on that department's theatrical endeavors.

Columbia Live Stage will continue as Sony's theatrical licensing studio. It currently is represented on Broadway by Tootsie.

Read more on The Hollywood Reporter.







