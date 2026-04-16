Kim Onah, Danny Rutigliano, and Diva LaMarr Will Lead CAFÉ BERLIN Reading

Café Berlin has announced the cast of its invitation-only reading presentation of the new musical taking place on May 3, 2026.

Joining the cast are Kris Carrasco (Rent in Concert, National Tour), Diva LaMarr (Jersey Boys, National Tour), Shane Lonergan (Jesus Christ Superstar), Kim Onah (& Juliet), Jack Roden (Parade, National Tour), Danny Rutigliano (Beetlejuice), Alex Stone (Fiddler on the Roof, National Tour), and Bronwyn Tarboton (Harmony). Casting by Paul Hardt.

Led by Executive Producer Peter Pileski and Rogue Theater, Café Berlin has music by Joseph J. Simeone, lyrics by Joseph J. Simeone and Ethan Kanfer, and book by Joseph J. Simeone and Annaliese Jakimides. The presentation will be directed by Matthew Couvillon, music directed by Dave Klodowski, and music supervision by James Olmstead, with team members Gregory Covert (Stage Manager), Wheeler Moon (Lighting Designer), and Kiara Vedovino (Sound Engineer).

The wall fell. We opened. As the Berlin Wall falls, rules disappear overnight. A French philosophy student arrives to capture the moment on film, determined to stay outside the frame. Inside an occupied nightclub in East Berlin, a group of queer artists, punks, and outsiders build something new: a home, a community, a world without permission. What begins as observation turns into participation as she's pulled into a year of total freedom, where anything feels possible and nothing is guaranteed to last.