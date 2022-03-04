KeyboardTEK Programming Now Available with Broadway Licensing Shows







Select Broadway Licensing musical titles now include KeyboardTEK programs available for rental.

In a new partnership, Broadway Licensing and KeyboardTEK have made industry-standard keyboard programming available for popular Broadway Licensing musicals like Head Over Heels, Escape to Margaritaville, Clue, Summer, and many more. These Broadway Licensing titles will now be included in the world's most complete catalog of keyboard programming for musical theatre. KeyboardTEK's programs offer professional, community, and educational theaters around the world access to keyboard patches and drum/percussion recordings used on Broadway and the West End.

"Having known and worked with Kevin, Ethan, and Taylor for many years now, I am thrilled that they have launched a company aimed at providing the highest-quality keyboard patches and sequencing to theatres around the world," says Broadway Licensing's Senior V.P. of Music & Creative, David Abbinanti. "Their musicianship and attention to detail is so highly respected by the musicians in our industry. It's incredibly exciting to be partnering with them."

"On behalf of KeyboardTEK, we are thrilled to offer our catalog of electronic music programming for many of the most popular shows that Broadway Licensing offers," says Kevin Roland, Founder/CEO of KeyboardTEK. "Because we work with many of the top keyboard programmers and orchestrators on Broadway and the West End, our sounds are authentic and super easy to use no matter what level of theater may be producing these titles."

ABOUT BROADWAY LICENSING

Broadway Licensing and its family of imprints: Playscripts, Dramatists Play Service and Broadway On Demand, act as full-service theatrical partners specializing in the development, production and worldwide distribution of new and established theatrical properties. Approaching the licensing and theatrical streaming universe with a wholly personal and producorial vision, the company partners with authors, agents and producers to harness the power derived from embracing the intersection of art and commerce, fulfilling Broadway's long-held promise of being the 'longest street in the world.'

Visit the website, https://broadwaylicensing.com/

ABOUT KEYBOARDTEK

KeyboardTEK is a new company that provides original Broadway keyboard programming to theaters across the world and gives access to these sounds no matter what level of musical theater is being produced.