Kendra Whitlock Ingram and Brian Moreland Elected to The Broadway League's Board of Governors

The Broadway League has announced that two new members were voted to the League's Board of Governors: Kendra Whitlock Ingram, President and CEO, Marcus Performing Arts Center, one of the premiere performing arts centers in the Midwest; and Broadway producer Brian Moreland of B.More Now Productions, whose recent credits include four Broadway shows in the last two seasons with others in the works.

"I am honored to join the Broadway League Board of Governors, particularly during this unprecedented time in history. I look forward to contributing my voice to the League, as we work to bring back live performances and advance racial equity in our industry," said Kendra Whitlock Ingram

"I am humbled and honored to be elected to the Board of Governors. Serving in a leadership role at the Broadway League, I believe that it is more important than ever to remember that we are stronger together," said Brian Moreland. "I look forward to working with my colleagues to bring lasting change to the industry as we continue to tell stories that inspire and challenge audiences."

"As Broadway looks to deepen audience engagement and plan for the future, the Board of Governors is pleased to welcome Kendra and Brian. They share a profound commitment to the theatre, a passion for the performing arts, and wide ranging experience in the industry. They are both members of the League and are serving on the Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion Committee with Kendra also having served on the 2016 Spring Road Conference Planning Committee," said Charlotte. St. Martin, President of the Broadway League.

In the 2018-2019 season, Broadway attendance reached a record high of 14.8 million admissions, topping the attendance of the ten professional New York and New Jersey sports teams combined. The 2018-2019 season saw record breaking attendance on the road with 18.5 million admissions for touring Broadway shows. Every year, Broadway contributes over $12 billion to the New York City economy and supports over 97,000 full-time equivalent jobs. Touring Broadway has contributed $3.8 billion to local markets across the United States.

Broadway performances were suspended due to due to COVID-19 on March 12, 2020. At that time, 31 productions were running, including 8 new shows in previews. Additionally, 8 productions were in rehearsals preparing to open in the spring.

Kendra Whitlock Ingram currently serves as the President and CEO of the Marcus Performing Arts Center in Milwaukee, WI, one of the premier performing arts centers in the Midwest. Previously, she has held senior leadership positions with several major performing arts institutions including: Executive Director of the Newman Center for the Performing Arts at the University of Denver, Vice President of Programming and Education for Omaha Performing Arts, Managing Director of Shenandoah Performances at Shenandoah University, Vice President and General Manager of the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra and Director of Pops and Special Programming for The Detroit Symphony.

Ingram holds a Master in Business Administration from University of Nebraska Omaha and a Bachelor of Science in Music Education from Duquesne University. She is also an alumna of the League of American Orchestras' Orchestra Management Fellowship Program. She has served as an adjunct faculty member at Wayne State University in its Music Management Program and has been a guest lecturer for the University of New Orleans Arts Administration program. Ingram has also served as a grant review panelist for the National Endowment for the Arts, the Michigan Council for Arts and Cultural Affairs, and Colorado Creative Industries.

Ingram was recently elected to the board of governors for The Broadway League and also currently serves on the boards of the Association of Performing Arts Professionals and National Arts Strategies.

Brian Moreland, originally from California, is a creative commercial producer based in New York City. Brian, has a passion for universal stories, that blend marginalized people and topics with entertainment.

Previous Broadway credits include: The Lifespan of a Fact with Daniel Radcliffe, Cherry Jones and Bobby Cannavale, Sea Wall/ A Life with Jake Gyllenhaal and Tom Sturridge, and The Sound Inside with Mary-Louise Parker to name a few.

Brian is an active member of the Broadway community, volunteering his time for the Theatre Development Fund, and recently selected as a 2019 Torchbearer!







