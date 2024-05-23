Kate Hamill, Austin Pendleton & More to Star in DRESS OF FIRE Industry Reading

The cast also features Raz Ayer (“New Amsterdam”), Maxim Bouffard (The Globe’s The Winter’s Tale), and more.
Nina Kethevan’s Dress of Fire will get an invite-only industry reading on May 30, 2024; it will be directed by Knud Adams and features a cast that includes Kate Hamill (Sense and Sensibility) and Austin Pendleton (Broadway’s The Minutes) with Atra Asdou (“Somebody Somewhere”), Raz Ayer (“New Amsterdam”), Maxim Bouffard (The Globe’s The Winter’s Tale), Onye Eme-Akwari (Broadway’s JaJa’s African Hair Braiding), Jacob Fishel (Paradise Square), Rory Kulz (In Quietness), Lena Pepe (Cornelia Street), Haris Pervaiz (The Kite Runner), T. Ryder Smith (Oslo), and Marguerite Stimpson (The Elephant Man). Cody Gerszewski will read stage directions.
As the conflict rages around the walls of the city, the passionate characters of Dress of Fire are as much preoccupied by their own personal dramas as by the impending disaster that will sweep it all away. Dress Of Fire is a work of original artistic imagination with characters that cannot be found in any literature. Only a hint of the ancient Greek legend provides the frame that allows for the telling of a very contemporary, utterly relevant story.
This presentation will be staged managed by Denise Savas, with casting by Jamibeth Margolis Casting and general managed by LDK Productions
Videos