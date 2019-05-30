Karen Ziemba to Lead Industry Reading Of CAROL OF CARROLL GARDENS

Tony Award-winning producer Michael Rubenstein (Pippin), along with producers Robin Milling (Less Than 50%) of Trilliant Entertainment Group, and Stephanie Rosenberg (Moulin Rouge) of The Empress Productions LLC will present an industry reading of Carol of Carroll Gardens by playwright Bob Stewart on June 17, 2019.

Starring Tony Award-winner Karen Ziemba (Contact, Curtains, Prince of Broadway) in the title role of Carol. The reading is being directed by Broadway veteran and award-winning director, Jonathan Cerullo (The Boys from Syracuse, Legs Diamond, Cats).

The ensemble cast features Lou Martini, Jr. (The Deuce, The Sopranos), BJ Gruber (Younger, The Queens Project), Scottie Thompson (12 Monkeys, NCIS), and Anthony Simone (Orange is The New Black, The Blacklist). Stage Directions will be read by Alex Mascaro.

The reading is being stage-managed by Nikolas George Brown (Classic Stage Company, NY City Center)

Michael Aguirre and Sarah Norris of New Light Theatre Projects are the General Managers and Peter Petkovsek is Assistant to the Director.

Carol of Carroll Gardens, set in Carroll Gardens, Brooklyn, is a poignant comedy about a single, Baby Boomer curmudgeon, Carol Chapin, who is struggling with her health. She is helped along by Scotty, her lonely caregiver. Aided by an eccentric doctor, an ever-changing phlebotomist, a tolerant Olive Garden date, metaphysical portals, and a mysterious, unseen Oracle all delightfully voiced by Carol's well-informed house cats! This is a story about two people caught in a vortex about how to learn to love each other and themselves.

Ivan Faute of New Play Exchange raved, "This is a wonderfully theatrical play that takes an honest and profound but also humorous look at illness and the human relationships that are inextricably bound up with caregiving, growing up, and growing older. The play offers great roles for a variety of ages including a juicy one for an older female. It also offers a lot of possibilities for designers and directors to exercise their creativity."

This reading is Invitation Only. For more information contact: Robin Milling, Trilliant Entertainment Group - millingabout12@gmail.com

