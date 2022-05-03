Josh Drake & More to Lead THE TRUE AND UNQUESTIONABLE ACCOUNT OF DR. JOSEPH SNODGRASS Industry Showcase

The True and Unquestionable Account of Dr. Joseph Snodgrass by Ashley Marinelli is set to premiere as an industry showcase at The Players Club on Gramercy Park May 12th and 13th. Currently in development, the play stars Josh Drake (Aladdin) as Edgar Allan Poe, David Pica (Two Gentleman of Verona at The Factory) as Dr. Joseph Snodgrass, Lauren Leach (West Side Story - Film) as Madeline, and Yansa Fatima Crosby (MAXA) as Lou. Rounding out the principal cast is Brendon Chan (Hamilton) as the Narrator, and Dario Natarelli (Tap Dance Kid) as Roderick.

Snodgrass is helmed by director Mary Colvin, creative producer Greer Gisy, and Ashley Marinelli, writer and choreographer of the dance-motivated play.

Set in three overlapping timelines, The True and Unquestionable Account of Dr. Joseph Snodgrass walks a tightrope between drama and thriller and sits on a knife's edge between reality and fantasy. It is an environmental, musical play about the man of high social standing who fabricated many of the "facts" we still believe about Edgar Allan Poe today, and the subsequently silenced woman who tried to expose him for the liar he was. Sound familiar? It's not a true-crime podcast, it's the story of Margaret Fuller, Dr. Joseph Snodgrass, and the mysterious death of Edgar Allan Poe.

The ensemble consists of Kei Turahurantani (Jagged Little Pill), Camera Hah (Ritmo Fuego), Kendall Walker (Swing! The Musical), Michaela McGowan (Mia Michaels LIVE), Zachary Denison (CATS Tour), Maxx Taylor Reed (Spiderman: Turn Off the Dark), Jena VanElslander (King Kong).

Snodgrass will be premiered by Marinelli New Dance Theater: a team of female-identifying artists who are passionate about telling stories about real women who have been eclipsed by the male-centric historical record. They're out to challenge the status quo, and to find excellent performers who tend to get passed over in the traditional casting setting. MNDT includes Ashley Marinelli (Writer, Choreographer), Greer Gisy (Creative Producer), Mary Colvin (Director), Lily Desmond (Composer), Roni Pillischer (Sound Design), Jeanette Abell (Associate Choreographer, Web Developer), Jena VanElslander (Associate Choreographer, Swing), and Ashley Frary (Visual Artist). This world premiere showcase is being produced by Mary Alex Daniels in conjunction with Edward Miskie of Iron Unicorn Media.