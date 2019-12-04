Jonathan Hadary Receives Equity Foundation Shakespeare Award

Jonathan Hadary has received the annual St. Clair Bayfield Award presented by the Actors' Equity Foundation for his performance as Sicinius Velutus in The Public Theatre's Shakespeare in the Park Coriolanus. The announcement was made by Judy Rice, President of the Foundation, and Joan Glazer, Managing Director.

The award will be presented at Actors' Equity Association's Eastern Regional Membership Meeting at 2 pm on Monday January 13, 2020 at the Equity offices, 165 West 46th Street, New York City.

Hadary is an established stage actor, a 3 time Tony Award nominee, and winner of a Drama Desk Award for ensemble performance for Broadway performance of Awake and Sing (2006).

Additional Broadway credits include GOLDEN BOY, SPAMALOT, ALL SHOOK UP, GYPSY (1990 Tony nomination), AS IS (Obie Award, ACE nomination) and GEMINI. His off-Broadway credits include COMEDY OF ERRORS at the Delacorte; THE DESTINY OF ME; ASSASSINS; WEIRD ROMANCE; and GOD BLESS YOU, MR. ROSEWATER. Film credits include Kenneth Lonergan's MARGARET, the Coen brothers' INTOLERABLE CRUELTY, A TIME TO KILL, PRIVATE PARTS and Adult Swim's THE HEART, SHE HOLLER.

Established in 1973 in memory of Equity member St. Clair Bayfield, the award honors the best performance in a supporting role by an Actor in a Shakespearean play in the New York City metropolitan area.

The Judges for the Bayfield Award are: Joe Dziemianowicz, Adam Feldman, Time Out New York; Susan Haskins, Theater Talk; Harry Haun, The Observer, and David Rosenberg, Hearst Media.

Previous recipients of the St. Clair Bayfield Award include: Carmen DeLavalade, Dana Ivey, Charles Kimbrough, Nathan Lane, Brian Murray, Bradley Whitford, and, in 2018, Mia Katigbak.







