Jessica Ferreira Named Vice President of The Pekoe Group

In her 13 years with The Pekoe Group, Jessica Ferreira has been the Director of Marketing, overseeing campaigns for Broadway, Off-Broadway, and touring productions.

Jessica Ferreira has been named Vice President of The Pekoe Group. In her new role, Jessica will provide strategic direction and operational leadership for the agency.

In her 13 years with The Pekoe Group, Jessica Ferreira has been the Director of Marketing, overseeing campaigns for Broadway, Off-Broadway, and touring productions, including SIX the Musical (Broadway and touring), Peter Pan Goes Wrong on Broadway, The Lightning Thief on Broadway, Is This A Room and Dana H on Broadway, Oh, Hello on Broadway, Eclipsed on Broadway, The Play That Goes Wrong, Avenue Q, and many more.

The Pekoe Group is an innovative strategic and creative ad agency with departments in advertising, digital, branding, websites, social media, partnerships, and promotions. Founded in 2009, The Pekoe Group is a certified Women Owned Business Enterprise in New York City and New York State, and has worked with some of the city's finest restaurants, cultural institutions, Broadway shows (in NYC and on tour) and the Mayor's Office of Media and Entertainment.





