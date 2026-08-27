International Literary Properties Acquires Jeffrey Hatcher's Literary Works

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​The Theatrical division of International Literary Properties has acquired the literary works of Jeffrey Hatcher. Jeffrey Hatcher wrote the book for Broadway's Never Gonna Dance, along with Off-Broadway's Three Viewings and A Picasso at Manhattan Theatre Club; Scotland Road and The Turn of the Screw at Primary Stages; Tuesdays with Morrie (with Mitch Albom) at The Minetta Lane; The Government Inspector, The Alchemist, and The Imaginary Invalid at Red Bull Theatre; Murder By Poe, The Turn of the Screw and The Spy at The Acting Company; Neddy at American Place; and Fellow Travelers at Manhattan Punchline.

Michael Barra, CEO of ILP Theatrical, said, 'ILP is thrilled to work with Jeffrey and his team on his remarkable collection of plays. Jeffrey's are among the most beloved and produced plays across the country, and his career has included numerous esteemed fellowships and playwrighting awards. We're looking forward to helping to expand the reach of his astute writings even further.'

Other plays and theatre credits include Rope, Compleat Female Stage Beauty, Mrs. Mannerly, Murderers, Mercy of a Storm, Smash, Armadale, Korczak's Children, To Fool the Eye, The Falls, A Piece of the Rope, All the Way with LBJ, The Government Inspector, Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde and others at The Guthrie, Old Globe, Yale Rep, The Geffen, Seattle Rep, Cincinnati Playhouse, Cleveland Playhouse, South Coast Rep, Arizona Theater Company, San Jose Rep, The Empty Space, Indiana Rep, Children's Theater Company, History Theater, Madison Rep, Intiman, Illusion, Denver Center, Oregon Shakespeare Festival, Alabama Shakespeare Festival, Milwaukee Rep, Repertory Theater of St. Louis, Actors Theater of Louisville, Philadelphia Theater Company, Asolo, City Theater, Studio Arena and dozens more in the U.S. and abroad.

Hatcher's film and TV credits include Stage Beauty, Casanova, The Duchess, and episodes of Columbo and The Mentalist. Grants/Awards: NEA, TCG, Lila Wallace Fund, Rosenthal New Play Prize, Frankel Award, Charles MacArthur Fellowship Award, McKnight Foundation, Jerome Foundation and Barrymore Award Best New Play. He is a member and/or alumnus of The Playwrights Center, the Dramatists Guild, the Writers Guild and New Dramatists







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