Iakowi:he'ne' Oakes is the Inaugural Recipient of the Dramatists Guild Foundation's Lucille Lortel Foundation Indigenous Theatermaker Award

In addition to the recognition, the Award comes with $20,000 to further the work of the institution or organization.

Christiane Noll, Paolo Montalban & More Will Take Part in ATLANTIS Reading

The Dramatists Guild Foundation (DGF) has announced Iakowi:he'ne' Oakes as the inaugural recipient of The Lucille Lortel Foundation Indigenous Theatermaker Award for her work as the Founder and Director of the North American Indigenous Center of New York.

Administered by the Dramatists Guild Foundation, the award is presented an Indigenous theatre institution or organization for their work and commitment to the preservation and upliftment of Indigenous theatermakers located in the states of New York or Connecticut. In addition to the recognition, the Award comes with $20,000 to further the work of the institution or organization, thanks to the generous support of The Lucille Lortel Foundation.

Oakes' experience and intentions are focused on Nation-building, maintaining and strengthening sovereignty, the right to self-determination, land stewardship, economic development, social justice, culture, and the arts. She is a Kanienʼkehá꞉ka ("People of the Flint") woman, mother, cultural curator, leader, advocate, producer, coach, artist, designer, and athlete. She was born and raised in Akwesasne Mohawk Territory, a federally recognized Tribal Nation that straddles the border of New York, Ontario, and Quebec. Oakes has curated and produced pandemic relief for both food distribution and winter clothing drive programs for the Indigenous community. Her work has developed through numerous organizations and communal gatherings, including Native Census NYC, Premier Native Theater, the FIT Native workout series, Two Spirit gatherings, Come to the Fire events, Women's Empowerment Gatherings, Elder Programming, Traditional Medicines Programs, Native Socials, Indigenous Language Forums, Native American Heritage Symposiums, Northeastern Native Arts Festival, and traditional to contemporary Native American arts and design workshop series, lectures, panels, and seminars. From the Oka Crisis, International Bridge shutdowns, Idle No More, Two Row Wampum Renewal, NODAPL, The Climate March, Pride March and the Land Back movement, Oakes has been progressively organizing, advocating, making an impact, and cultivating change.

This award is part of DGF's long-term commitment as allies, advocates, and investors in the inclusion and celebration of the voices of dramatists of Indigenous dramatists of the First Nations.

The Indigenous Theatermaker Award will be presented to Oakes, in person, as part of the Dramatists Guild Awards celebration on Monday, May 15th, at Joe's Pub in New York City.

For more information about DGF Awards for dramatists and how to support theater writers in your community, visit DGF.org and follow us at @dgfound.





Actors Connection is Hosting a Free Online Q&A with Broadway Casting Director Merri Su Photo
Actors Connection is Hosting a Free Online Q&A with Broadway Casting Director Merri Sugarman

Actors Connection is hosting a Free ZOOM Q&A with Merri Sugarman to celebrate her new book- From Craft to Career: A Casting Director’s Guide for the Actor on Thursday, May 25th at 7pm EST/ 4pm PST.

2023 Art Mamas Residencies Recipients At STONELEAF Revealed Photo
2023 Art Mamas Residencies Recipients At STONELEAF Revealed

The second annual cohort of the Art Mamas x STONELEAF residencies have been announced, chosen from over 180 applicants. This summer, Haimy Assefa, Nakeya Brown and Andria Lo will participate in the Group Residency and Koyoltzintli in the Family Residency. Each artist will be given an unrestricted stipend and a week to focus on themselves and their practice. 

Jessica Ferreira Named Vice President of The Pekoe Group Photo
Jessica Ferreira Named Vice President of The Pekoe Group

Jessica Ferreira has been named Vice President of The Pekoe Group. In her new role, Jessica will provide strategic direction and operational leadership for the agency.

Christina Anderson Wins 2023 Steinberg/ATCA Award for THE RIPPLE, THE WAVE THAT CARRIED ME Photo
Christina Anderson Wins 2023 Steinberg/ATCA Award for THE RIPPLE, THE WAVE THAT CARRIED ME HOME

Playwright Christina Anderson has won the 2023 Harold and Mimi Steinberg/American Theatre Critics Association New Play Award for her play the ripple, the wave that carried me home.


