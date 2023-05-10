Iakowi:he'ne' Oakes is the Inaugural Recipient of the Dramatists Guild Foundation's Lucille Lortel Foundation Indigenous Theatermaker Award







The Dramatists Guild Foundation (DGF) has announced Iakowi:he'ne' Oakes as the inaugural recipient of The Lucille Lortel Foundation Indigenous Theatermaker Award for her work as the Founder and Director of the North American Indigenous Center of New York.

Administered by the Dramatists Guild Foundation, the award is presented an Indigenous theatre institution or organization for their work and commitment to the preservation and upliftment of Indigenous theatermakers located in the states of New York or Connecticut. In addition to the recognition, the Award comes with $20,000 to further the work of the institution or organization, thanks to the generous support of The Lucille Lortel Foundation.

Oakes' experience and intentions are focused on Nation-building, maintaining and strengthening sovereignty, the right to self-determination, land stewardship, economic development, social justice, culture, and the arts. She is a Kanienʼkehá꞉ka ("People of the Flint") woman, mother, cultural curator, leader, advocate, producer, coach, artist, designer, and athlete. She was born and raised in Akwesasne Mohawk Territory, a federally recognized Tribal Nation that straddles the border of New York, Ontario, and Quebec. Oakes has curated and produced pandemic relief for both food distribution and winter clothing drive programs for the Indigenous community. Her work has developed through numerous organizations and communal gatherings, including Native Census NYC, Premier Native Theater, the FIT Native workout series, Two Spirit gatherings, Come to the Fire events, Women's Empowerment Gatherings, Elder Programming, Traditional Medicines Programs, Native Socials, Indigenous Language Forums, Native American Heritage Symposiums, Northeastern Native Arts Festival, and traditional to contemporary Native American arts and design workshop series, lectures, panels, and seminars. From the Oka Crisis, International Bridge shutdowns, Idle No More, Two Row Wampum Renewal, NODAPL, The Climate March, Pride March and the Land Back movement, Oakes has been progressively organizing, advocating, making an impact, and cultivating change.

This award is part of DGF's long-term commitment as allies, advocates, and investors in the inclusion and celebration of the voices of dramatists of Indigenous dramatists of the First Nations.

The Indigenous Theatermaker Award will be presented to Oakes, in person, as part of the Dramatists Guild Awards celebration on Monday, May 15th, at Joe's Pub in New York City.

