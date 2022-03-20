Hollywood Beauty Awards Hosts 7th Annual Awards Show







The 7th annual Hollywood Beauty Awards (HBAs), founded by CEO Michele Elyzabeth, took place on Saturday, March 19 at the Taglyan Complex in Los Angeles. The HBAs honor the architects of beauty, recognizing talent in hair, makeup, photography and styling for film, TV, music, the red carpet and editorial.

The 2022 winners included: AM + DM (Ahmad Barber & Donte Maurice) (Neal Preston Photography Award), Jo Baker (Sue Cabral-Ebert Makeup Award), Jenny Cho (Frida Aradottir Hairstyling Award), Melissa Dezarate (Groomer of the Year), Alexx Mayo (Norma Patton-Lowin Makeup Award), Tym Wallace (Lawrence Davis Hairstyling Award) and Wayman + Michal (Wayman Bannerman & Micha McDonald) (Sharen Davis Styling Award).

The 2022 honorees included: Ann-Margret (The Timeless Beauty Award), Frida Aradottir (Outstanding Achievement In Hairstyling), Sue Cabral-Ebert (Outstanding Achievement In Makeup & SFX Makeup), Lawrence Davis (Outstanding Achievement In Hairstyling), Sharen Davis (Outstanding Achievement In Costume Design), Drew Elliott (MAC Cosmetics) (Product of the Year), Diane Gomez-Thinnes (Galderma) (The Beauty Enhancement Award), Marco Parisiegla (Amouage) (The International Beauty Award), Norma Patton-Lowin (Outstanding Achievement In Makeup), Neal Preston (Outstanding Achievement In Photography), Stefanie Spodek (Fragrance of the Year on behalf of Estee Lauder's Luxury Collection).

The 2022 presenters included: Saisha Beecham, Dyan Cannon, Larry Cherry, Christine Chiu & Dr. Gabriel Chiu, Laura Dern, Jill Eikenberry, Yolonda Frederick-Thompson, Bobby Holland, Candice Lambert, William Lauder, Marissa Marino, Molly Ringwald, Angelica Ross, Saniyya Sidney, Larry Sims, Troye Sivan, Courtney B. Vance, Jon Voight, Anne Winters, Kiyah Wright, with celebrity appearances by Corbin Bernsen (Actor, LA Law), Karina Brez (Founder of Karina Brez Jewelry and Former Miss USA), Logan Browning (Actress), Shelby & Tommy Chong (Actor/Comedian), Casey Dandridge (Model), Cesar Deleon Ramirez (Former HBA Hairstyling Winner), Drew Elliott (Creative Global Director of MAC Cosmetics), Nabil Hayari (HBA's Official Couturier, HAYARI PARIS), Reema Khan (Brow Bar by Reema), Jaime King (Actress), Lizzo (Artist), Taryn Manning (Actress), Aida Rodriguez (HBA Host), Renaud Salmon (Chief Experience Officer of Amouage), Vincent Spinnato (Founder of Vincenzo Skincare), Chrissy Teigen (Model/Personality), Kym Whitley (Actress/Comedian), and more.

Danielle Lauder, actress, entrepreneur and the great-granddaughter of Estée Lauder, officiated as the Ambassador for this year's Hollywood Beauty Awards. Galderma is the Title Sponsor of the 7th Hollywood Beauty Awards. Christopher Guy is the official designer of the HBA's Holly statuette. Every year, the award ceremony benefits Helen Woodward Animal Center (HWAC) for their incredible efforts in rescuing animals from natural disasters and finding their forever homes. For direct donations and to support HWAC through HBAs, visit: www.animalcenter.org/hba

About Hollywood Beauty Awards:

The HBAs was established in 2014 for the purposes of recognizing excellence in beauty. The board is composed of past honorees, winners, and professionals from the beauty industry; encompassing Journalists, Publicists and Agents. Winners are voted on by the public and the HBA board. Executive Producers are Michele Elyzabeth, Pamela Price and Otis Stokes.

www.hollywoodbeautyawards.com