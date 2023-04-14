Hannah Elless To Lead Industry Reading Of THE GOREE ALL-GIRL STRING BAND MUSICAL







A private industry reading of a new stage musical, The Goree All-Girl String Band, will be held at the Drama League in NYC on April 24th. Based on a true story, the work features book and lyrics by Jenny Stafford, and music and lyrics by Artie Sievers. Ashley Brooke Monroe (Hamilton) directs.

Hannah Elless (Bright Star, Godspell) leads the cast as Reable, the lead singer of The Goree All-Girl String Band-1938's new Texas radio sensation. They also happen to be convicted criminals. The six band members teach themselves music from behind bars and earn a slot on a prison-based radio program. Through sisterhood, determination, and a little bit of luck, these women work (and play) together to fiddle their way to freedom. Inspired by a true story, The Goree All-Girl String Band is a tale of redemption with echoes of modern-day questions about women's prisons and mass incarceration.

Joining Elless in the reading's cast of actor/musicians will be Kendra Jo Brook (October Sky), Anthony Chatmon II (Hadestown, Be More Chill), Whit. K Lee (CSC's Assassins), Lorinda Lisitza, Kara Mikula (A Man of No Importance), Natalie Grace Ortega, Bruce Sabbath (Company), Titus Tompkins, Skyler Volpe (Sing Street!), and Ruby Wolf.

The creative team includes music supervisor Mike Rosengarten and music director Sheela Ramesh.