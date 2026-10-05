Hannah Benitez's GRAY MARE to Have Industry Reading
Gray Mare stars John Ahlin, David Gregory, Kelly Lester, and Kelly Pekar.
On Tuesday October 27th, New Light Theatre Project, Pendragon Theatre, and Russell Buchan will present a private industry reading of a haunting new American drama, Gray Mare, by screenwriter and playwright Hannah Benitez (La Joconde, Gringolandia).
With cinematic scoring by Grammy award-winner Lisa Gutkin (co-composer of Indecent), Gray Mare is an 80-minute, single-set thriller, directed by and developed with Broadway's Hannah Ryan (Hamilton, An American in Paris). This presentation will debut new music and foley by Lisa Gutkin.
In this nail-biting thriller, a rural family struggles to adapt to a changing climate. The arrival of a charming outsider upends their lives while opening a singular avenue to salvation. An electric period piece set in an enigmatic era, reminiscent of a Steinbeck classic with the wonderment and surprise of Stranger Things.
Gray Mare stars John Ahlin (Waiting for Godot), David Gregory (The Good Fight), Kelly Lester (Milk and Honey), Kelly Pekar (Talley's Folly, London). Industry members wishing to request an invitation may email graymaretheplay@gmail.com. Space is limited.
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