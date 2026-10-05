Hannah Benitez's GRAY MARE to Have Industry Reading

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On Tuesday October 27th, New Light Theatre Project, Pendragon Theatre, and Russell Buchan will present a private industry reading of a haunting new American drama, Gray Mare, by screenwriter and playwright Hannah Benitez (La Joconde, Gringolandia).

With cinematic scoring by Grammy award-winner Lisa Gutkin (co-composer of Indecent), Gray Mare is an 80-minute, single-set thriller, directed by and developed with Broadway's Hannah Ryan (Hamilton, An American in Paris). This presentation will debut new music and foley by Lisa Gutkin.

In this nail-biting thriller, a rural family struggles to adapt to a changing climate. The arrival of a charming outsider upends their lives while opening a singular avenue to salvation. An electric period piece set in an enigmatic era, reminiscent of a Steinbeck classic with the wonderment and surprise of Stranger Things.

Gray Mare stars John Ahlin (Waiting for Godot), David Gregory (The Good Fight), Kelly Lester (Milk and Honey), Kelly Pekar (Talley's Folly, London). Industry members wishing to request an invitation may email graymaretheplay@gmail.com. Space is limited.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 26 Days 06 Hrs 17 Min 29 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go







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