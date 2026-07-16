HONOR ROLL! to Open Nominations for Fourth Annual Marjorie Bicknell Awards

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Honor Roll!, a grassroots organization that advocates for more inclusion of women+ over 40 in theater, is seeking nominations for the Marjorie Bicknell Honor Roll Honors.

The Marjorie Bicknell Honors recognize individuals and organizations who support the work of women+ playwrights over 40 by seeking to ensure that their plays have a significant life on the American stage. The Honors are especially important at this time when opportunities for women playwrights over 40 can be challenging and elusive.

Theatre professionals are invited to nominate awardees in five categories. These include 'Outstanding Producers' who make special efforts to include the work of women+ playwrights over 40 in their theater's season; 'Inclusionary Festivals' that feature the work of women+ playwrights age 40 and over; 'Outstanding Publishers' who produces anthologies or feature magazine articles of work by women+ playwrights age 40+.

In addition, two other awards feature 'Individual Achievement' in helping women+ playwrights over age 40 and 'Legacy,' recognizing an individual or organization that has consistently advocated for women+ playwrights, especially those age 40 and older.

Honor Roll Member Rachel Rubin Ladutke is serving as the current administrator of the program. The deadline for nominations is August 1, 2026 with the awards applying to work undertaken January 1, and December 31, 2025. Nomination guidelines are online at https://www.honorrollplaywrights.org/bicknell-honors.

Previous winners of Honor Roll Honors include: Lynnie Godfrey, League of Professional Theatre Women; Melissa Riker, EstroGenius Festival; Caridad Svich, No Passport Press; Liz Amadio, Cosmic Orchid; Fran Pesch, Dayton FutureFest; Julia Jordan, Lilly's; Thomas Coté, The Workshop Theatre; Debbie Lamedman, Smith & Kraus; The Writers Lab, Elizabeth Kaiden and Nitza Wilon; Plan-B Theatre, Jerry Rapier and Cheryl Ann Cluff; Eleanore Speert, Individual Advocacy; Caytha Jentis and Eileen Katz, Gold Standard Arts Festival; Dee Pelletier and Kathryn Markey, Plays for Us, and Sam Hull, Artemis Arts.







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