Global Talent Agency, You Management, Will Welcome Potential Stars To The Business In 2024







Distinguished global talent agency, YOU Management, is set to welcome potential stars to the business in 2024.

Established by Terence Rodia in 2012, YOU Management has been at the forefront of industry representation over the last 12 years, having supported and accelerated the careers of Actors, Singers, Dancers, and Creatives across various entertainment realms, including Theatre, Musical Theatre, Dance, TV, and Film.

Under the seasoned guidance of Rodia, who is renowned for his impressive and credible experience in Performing Arts, YOU Management is now focused on driving continued growth in 2024, having set prestigious plans to expand its talent pool.

As part of this ambitious growth strategy, the agency plans to hold open audition calls in February 2024, providing aspiring talent with opportunity to showcase their skills and launch their careers. The dates of these annual open auditions are scheduled to take place on 15th and 22nd of February in London and the 26th and 27th of February in New York City, offering a platform for emerging talents to connect with YOU Management and explore potential collaborations.

Terence Rodia, Director of YOU Management stated, "We believe in the power of nurturing talent and providing the opportunity to shine. With our expansion plans and commitment to excellence, we aim to redefine the landscape of talent representation and support more professionals in achieving their dreams, both here in the UK and overseas.

My team and I have worked tirelessly over the last 12 or so years to build the agency from the ground up and to really establish the business as a credible and successful force in talent representation. 2023 was an excellent year for the agency, having also helped many of our clients land career changing opportunities. As such, we now plan to build on this in 2024 and now invite actors, singers, dancers, and creatives worldwide to join us on this exciting journey. Stay tuned for more updates on auditions, partnerships, and success stories as we continue to make our mark on the global stage."

With a unique approach to talent representation, YOU Management is led by a team of retired industry professionals and creatives who bring a wealth of industry experience to the table.

Headquartered in the heart of London's West End and international offices in Hamburg, NYC, and LA, the agency's hands-on involvement in the business provides YOU Management with a distinctive edge, with all members of the leadership team intimately aware of the expectations, standards, and crucial communication dynamics between clients and employers.

For more information, please email: auditions2024@you-management.com

https://www.you-management.com/





