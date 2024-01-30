Global Talent Agency, You Management, Will Welcome Potential Stars To The Business In 2024

YOU Management is led by a team of retired industry professionals and creatives who bring a wealth of industry experience to the table.

By: Jan. 30, 2024

POPULAR

Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 1/21/24 Photo 1 Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 1/21/24
League President's Abrupt Departure Leaves Industry Talking Photo 2 League President's Abrupt Departure Leaves Industry Talking
Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 1/14/24 Photo 3 Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 1/14/24
ICYMI: Watch the Next On Stage Finale Photo 4 ICYMI: Watch the Next On Stage Finale



Global Talent Agency, You Management, Will Welcome Potential Stars To The Business In 2024

Distinguished global talent agency, YOU Management, is set to welcome potential stars to the business in 2024.

Established by Terence Rodia in 2012, YOU Management has been at the forefront of industry representation over the last 12 years, having supported and accelerated the careers of Actors, Singers, Dancers, and Creatives across various entertainment realms, including Theatre, Musical Theatre, Dance, TV, and Film.

Under the seasoned guidance of Rodia, who is renowned for his impressive and credible experience in Performing Arts, YOU Management is now focused on driving continued growth in 2024, having set prestigious plans to expand its talent pool.

As part of this ambitious growth strategy, the agency plans to hold open audition calls in February 2024, providing aspiring talent with opportunity to showcase their skills and launch their careers. The dates of these annual open auditions are scheduled to take place on 15th and 22nd of February in London and the 26th and 27th of February in New York City, offering a platform for emerging talents to connect with YOU Management and explore potential collaborations.

Terence Rodia, Director of YOU Management stated, "We believe in the power of nurturing talent and providing the opportunity to shine. With our expansion plans and commitment to excellence, we aim to redefine the landscape of talent representation and support more professionals in achieving their dreams, both here in the UK and overseas.

My team and I have worked tirelessly over the last 12 or so years to build the agency from the ground up and to really establish the business as a credible and successful force in talent representation. 2023 was an excellent year for the agency, having also helped many of our clients land career changing opportunities. As such, we now plan to build on this in 2024 and now invite actors, singers, dancers, and creatives worldwide to join us on this exciting journey. Stay tuned for more updates on auditions, partnerships, and success stories as we continue to make our mark on the global stage."

With a unique approach to talent representation, YOU Management is led by a team of retired industry professionals and creatives who bring a wealth of industry experience to the table.

Headquartered in the heart of London's West End and international offices in Hamburg, NYC, and LA, the agency's hands-on involvement in the business provides YOU Management with a distinctive edge, with all members of the leadership team intimately aware of the expectations, standards, and crucial communication dynamics between clients and employers.

For more information, please email: auditions2024@you-management.com

https://www.you-management.com/





RELATED STORIES - Industry

1
Industry Pro Newsletter: GALA Made Whole, Tony Eligibility Photo
Industry Pro Newsletter: GALA Made Whole, Tony Eligibility

This week, the NEA announced $32 million in grants to institutions across the country, and while these grants are going to be vitally important to the groups that received them, it is just a drop in the bucket to the economic impact that arts organizations have on their local communities.

2
The Cody Renard Richard Scholarship Reveals 2024 Scholarship Recipients Photo
The Cody Renard Richard Scholarship Reveals 2024 Scholarship Recipients

Broadway Advocacy Coalition (BAC) and Broadway stage manager and producer Cody Renard Richard has announced the next cohort of The Cody Renard Richard Scholarship Program. The program is dedicated to building a bridge into the industry for emerging theatrical leaders of color working behind the scenes.

3
Tri-M Foundation Now Accepting Applications For The Performing Arts Grant Program Photo
Tri-M Foundation Now Accepting Applications For The Performing Arts Grant Program

Tri-M Foundation is accepting applications for its Performing Arts Grant Program, offering grants to arts organizations across the U.S.

4
Linedy Genao and Sasha Merci to Star in LA EGOISTA Industry Presentation Photo
Linedy Genao and Sasha Merci to Star in LA EGOISTA Industry Presentation

Edgewood Entertainment will present an industry presentation of La Egoista, a new play from Dominican American playwright, performer and theatremaker Erlina Ortiz.

Industry Classifieds

More Hot Stories For You

The Cody Renard Richard Scholarship Reveals 2024 Scholarship RecipientsThe Cody Renard Richard Scholarship Reveals 2024 Scholarship Recipients
Tri-M Foundation Now Accepting Applications For The Performing Arts Grant ProgramTri-M Foundation Now Accepting Applications For The Performing Arts Grant Program
Linedy Genao and Sasha Merci to Star in LA EGOISTA Industry PresentationLinedy Genao and Sasha Merci to Star in LA EGOISTA Industry Presentation
Broadway Licensing Global Acquires Branden Jacobs-Jenkins' THE COMEUPPANCE and Candrice Jones' FLEXBroadway Licensing Global Acquires Branden Jacobs-Jenkins' THE COMEUPPANCE and Candrice Jones' FLEX

Videos

Exclusive: Watch Rashidra Scott Sing from DIVIDED Video
Exclusive: Watch Rashidra Scott Sing from DIVIDED
Ariana Madix Takes Her First Bows in CHICAGO on Broadway Video
Ariana Madix Takes Her First Bows in CHICAGO on Broadway
Go Inside Opening Night of DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES Video
Go Inside Opening Night of DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC
HARMONY
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
HADESTOWN

Recommended For You