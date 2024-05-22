Photos: Inside The ASCAP Foundation Musical Theatre Fest

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The ASCAP Foundation Musical Theatre Fest at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts took place May 14-21 highlighting Music for Film and TV Animation and featuring top creatives in the business. Featured composers included Glenn Slater (Tangled), Heitor Pereira (Puss in Boots, Despicable Me franchise) and Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty (Anastasia). The program consisted of seven panel conversations that explored the opportunities for aspiring musical theatre songwriters and composers in film and television animation.

Check out photos below!

May 17 there was an evening to remember: Part of Our World: Celebrating the Life & Lyrics of Howard Ashman, the brilliant lyricist behind many of Disney’s most beloved songs of all time including Beauty and the Beast, The Little Mermaid and Little Shop of Horrors. Featured performances from Darren Criss, Abigail Barlow & Emily Bear, Julie Garnye, Damon Kirsche, Kerry O’Malley and Faith Prince garnered standing ovations in the Bram Goldsmith Theatre at The Wallis.

The event was presented with the support of the Gary Geld Musical Theatre Foundation.

Photo Credit: Selena Moshell

