Gatekeepers Collective Announces 'Learning to Love' Playwriting Fellowship With Donja R. Love







The Gatekeepers Collective (TGC) is collaborating with award-winning playwright Donja R. Love (Sugar in Our Wounds, Fireflies, one in two) to curate an intergenerational development process in which narrative theatrical works reflecting stories of self-acceptance as a rite of passage on the way to queer/same-gender love are created.

Four young, Queer African American/Black playwrights will be provided a stipend and partnered with older same-gender loving (SGL) men in dialogue about their respective journeys from varying degrees of invisibility and self-denial to self-acceptance and love. The fellows will create One-Act plays that will be presented in staged readings and moderated discussions, performed by professional actors under the direction of TGC Director, John-Martin Green in the Fall of 2021.

Eligibility:

The TGC Playwright's Fellowship is intended to support young, emerging same gender loving (SGL) /Queer, male-identified African Descended playwrights.

The applicant must be a NY resident in order to be eligible for the TGC Learning to Love Fellowship.

The applicant must be between the ages of 18 and 35.

The applicant must have up to 10 pages of work ready to submit.

Playwrights may submit a work that is co-authored but only the submitting artist will be eligible for the fellowship.

The work submitted should be primarily in English.

Fellows must be available to commence a month-long ethnographic research process with a SGL elder with whom they will be partnered as of 7/6, and participate in ten two-hour (4-6pm EST) bi-weekly workshops with playwright Donja R. Love on: 8/11, 16, 18, 23, and 25, and on 9/27, 29, 10/4, 6 and 11/1.

Fellows' One-acts will be mounted as staged readings with professional actors in mid-November at a theater TBA

Guidelines:

Please submit 10 pages of material written for the stage that you think best represent your work as a playwright. TGC's work focuses on themes of healing, self-reclamation, and self-determination. Please bear this in mind when choosing your submission materials.

Please make sure work sample is 10 pages.

Please type your entry in a reasonable font and include stage directions where necessary. Please submit a .pdf of your entry so that all formatting will remain intact and no edits can be accidentally made while your submission is being reviewed.

Submissions must be received by the deadline to be considered. The deadline is May 31, 2021 at 11:59pm EST.

Submissions will be adjudicated by a panel of artists and peers drawn from the NYC Theatre Community, and TGC.

The four fellows will be notified by email and announced publicly.

If you are a playwright who would like to apply for The Gatekeepers Collective Learning to Love Playwrights Fellowship, please use this link: APPLICATION FORM

Submission:

If you are a playwright who would like to submit their work for The Gatekeepers Collective Learning to Love Playwrights Fellowship, please submit using this link: https://forms.gle/vQHMpDQYVrzaPsju9