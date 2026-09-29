Gabriel Ebert and More to Star in THIS SHOULD END WELL Industry Reading at New 42 Studios

NEW! Industry Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Industry & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

An industry reading of Lisa Lewis' new play, THIS SHOULD END WELL, directed by Marina Montesanti, will be presented on Thursday, October 1 and Friday, October 2, 2026 at New 42 Studios in New York City.

The cast includes Tony Award winner Gabriel Ebert (John Proctor Is The Villain on Broadway), Roberta Colindrez (Cult of Love on Broadway), Marcia DeBonis (Small Mouth Sounds at Ars Nova) and Jasmine Sharma (Twelfth Night at The Public). Additional cast member to be announced.

When Jess asks her twin brother Dan to be the donor for her and her wife Tara's future baby, the offer cracks open a vault of buried secrets, rivalries, and impossible expectations in both of their marriages. What begins as a modern act of love detonates into a brutal and funny reckoning with how we repeat and reinvent family and try, against all odds, to begin again. This Should End Well shatters the line between identity and inheritance, the families we make, and the ones that make us.

General Management by ShowTown Theatricals. Casting by Sujotta Pace, CSA. Production Stage Manager is Rebecca Azenberg. Press Representative is David Gibbs/Darr Publicity.

Prefer BroadwayWorld in Google Search? Add us as a preferred source so our stories show up more often in Top Stories and Google’s AI answers — for you. Add as a preferred source

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 32 Days 05 Hrs 59 Min 49 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go







Don't Miss a Industry News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming