Gabriel Ebert and More to Star in THIS SHOULD END WELL Industry Reading at New 42 Studios
The reading will feature Roberta Colindrez, Marcia DeBonis, and Jasmine Sharma.
An industry reading of Lisa Lewis' new play, THIS SHOULD END WELL, directed by Marina Montesanti, will be presented on Thursday, October 1 and Friday, October 2, 2026 at New 42 Studios in New York City.
The cast includes Tony Award winner Gabriel Ebert (John Proctor Is The Villain on Broadway), Roberta Colindrez (Cult of Love on Broadway), Marcia DeBonis (Small Mouth Sounds at Ars Nova) and Jasmine Sharma (Twelfth Night at The Public). Additional cast member to be announced.
When Jess asks her twin brother Dan to be the donor for her and her wife Tara's future baby, the offer cracks open a vault of buried secrets, rivalries, and impossible expectations in both of their marriages. What begins as a modern act of love detonates into a brutal and funny reckoning with how we repeat and reinvent family and try, against all odds, to begin again. This Should End Well shatters the line between identity and inheritance, the families we make, and the ones that make us.
General Management by ShowTown Theatricals. Casting by Sujotta Pace, CSA. Production Stage Manager is Rebecca Azenberg. Press Representative is David Gibbs/Darr Publicity.
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