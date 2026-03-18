Free Enrollment Opens for HINTON BATTLE - DAY OF DANCE 2026

🎭 NEW! Industry Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Industry & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

BLACK BROADWAY MEN's Anthony Wayne in association with BLACK THEATRE COALITION's T. Oliver Reid & LA POPE, INC's Stephanie Pope-Lofgren have just opened applications for the third Annual Hinton Battle - DAY OF DANCE 2026.

FREE open enrollment can be found at www.DayOfDanceNY.com with an application deadline of Friday, May 22, 2026. The event will take place at Open Jar Studios on Saturday, May 30, 2026.

Celebrating the dance legacy of Three-time TONY© Award Winner, Hinton Battle, this exclusive New York event returns with a full day of FIVE dance classes inspired by Mr. Battle's career including Ballet, Tap, FOSSE, Hip-Hop/Jazz and Horton. Classes are all FREE of charge and admission will be granted on a first-come, first-served basis upon sign-up. Each class will be rooted in techniques Mr. Battle studied, taught, choreographed and/or performed; highlighting our mission to celebrate, educate and honor Hinton Battle and his legacy.

The line-up of Master Class instructors will be on April 1st, 2026. The day will also include a notable panel of family, friends, and colleagues for a discussion and Q & A, sharing insights and anecdotes about the legendary performer and his award-winning career. In addition, we are honored to present two awards at the event; the 2026 LEGACY AWARD and the 2026 RISING STAR AWARD. Each of these awards epitomize the multi-disciplined mastery and artistic excellence Mr. Battle was known and recognized for throughout his career. Last year's winners were Desmond Richards and Zachary Downer.

Again, open enrollment is open NOW until May 22nd. Share and sign up at http://www.DayOfDanceNY.com. If you would like to volunteer & assist for the day, sign-up on the volunteer tab located on the website. Follow @DayOfDanceNY.





