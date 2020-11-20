Former ICM Literary Agent Mitch Douglas Dies at 78







Calvin Mitchell (Mitch) Douglas passed from metastatic brain cancer on November 5th, 2020 at Calvary Hospital, Bronx, NY. He was 78 years old.

Mitch was born on March 27, 1942 in Murphysboro, Kentucky. After completing a B A. in theatre at the University of Kentucky, he became the General Manager at the Jenny Wiley Music Theatre in Prestonsburg, Kentucky.

Beginning in an entry level mailroom job, Mitch Douglas quickly rose up the agency ladder and became a veteran literary agent, spending 30 years as a literary agent at International Creative Management (ICM). He represented Tennessee Williams, Graham Greene, Arthur Miller, John Kander and Fred Ebb, Jerome Lawrence and Robert E. Lee, Lanford Wilson, Robert Anderson (Tea and Sympathy), Howard Koch (Casablanca, War of the Worlds), Frederick Knott (Dial M for Murder), Reginald Rose (12 Angry Men), Manuel Puig (Kiss of the Spider Woman), Vera Casper (Laura) and many others. In addition to Broadway and West End efforts, Mitch also championed many Off-Broadway successes, including Nunsense, Boobs! The Musical, Bat Boy and Song Of Singapore.



Mitch represented memoirs by Shelley Winters, Eartha Kitt, the 21 Original Cast Members of A Chorus Line, Peter Marshall, Hermoine Gingold, and Rose Marie. He also represented many best selling fiction and non-fiction books, including ones by Anne Edwards and J.Randy Taraborrelli. He was twice awarded Kentucky Colonel commissions by governors of Kentucky for his contribution to the arts.



After his years at ICM, Mitch owned and operated the Mitch Douglas Literary Agency in New York City until his death. Mitch is survived by his partner Leonardo Rendon, family and friends.







