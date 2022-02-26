Final Round of Winners Named for Non-Televised Award Categories of NAACP Image Awards







Last night, the NAACP revealed the final winners in the non-televised award categories during the fifth night of the 53rd NAACP Image Awards' Virtual Experience presented by Wells Fargo and hosted by Affion Crockett at naacpimageawards.net and on YouTube.

Featured categories recognized top performances across television and film including: "Colin in Black & White" for Outstanding Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special, Cliff "Method Man" Smith- "Power Book II: Ghost" for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series, Mary J. Blige- "Power Book II: Ghost" for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series, "Queen Sugar" for Outstanding Drama Series, Regina Hall - "Nine Perfect Strangers" for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special, "Encanto" for Outstanding Animated Motion Picture.

The night highlighted appearances from presenters including Wendy Raquel Robinson and Cory Hardrict and NAACP President Derrick Johnson who presented Dr. Safiya Noble with the inaugural NAACP-Archewell Digital Civil Rights Award, for pioneering the study of how digital technologies intersect with culture, race, and gender.

The "53rd NAACP Image Awards," hosted by seven-time NAACP Image Awards winner Anthony Anderson, will air Saturday, February 26 at 8:00 PM on BET, featuring a performance by nine-time Grammy Award-winning singer and two-time Academy Award-nominated actress and producer Mary J. Blige. For a complete list of nominees and winners, click here.