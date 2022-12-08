Exclusive Photos: Inside New York Stage and Film's Winter Party at The Empire Rooftop
The event was on Monday, December 5 at the Empire Rooftop.
New York Stage and Film held their 2022 Winter Party on Monday, December 5 at the Empire Rooftop, 44 West 63rd Street. The festive December event will begin at 6:00 PM with libations and food, followed at 7:00 PM by performances from three new musicals workshopped at NYSAF, directed by Ibi Owolabi with music direction by Nick Wilders.
Check out exclusive photos below!
WHITE GIRL IN DANGER, book, music and lyrics by Michael R. Jackson and performed by Michael R. Jackson and Latoya Edwards. This new musical was workshopped at NYSAF in 2021 and will be presented in New York in 2023 as a co-production between the Vineyard and Second Stage.
COWBOY BOB, created by Jeanna Phillips, Molly Beach Murphy and Annie Tippe, and performed by Ashley Pérez Flanagan and Alex Thrailkill. This new musical was workshopped at NYSAF in 2018 and will have a 2023 production at the Alley Theater.
GODDESS, conceived by Saheem Ali, music and lyrics by Michael Thurber, book by Jocelyn Bioh, additional material by Mkhululi Z. Mabija and performed by Amber Iman and Michael Thurber. This new musical was workshopped at NYSAF in 2019 and just had a celebrated production at Berkeley Rep. in 2022.
Proceeds from the 2022 Winter Party directly support NYSAF's ongoing artistic development work, including the 2023 Summer Season, Filmmakers' Workshop, and awards, fellowships, and other adaptable opportunities for artists. Limited tickets are still available. For more information and to support the Winter Party, please visit www.newyorkstageandfilm.org.
Mark Linn-Baker, Liz Carlson, Thomas Pearson, Max Mayer
Chris Burney & Brett Lowell
Michael Thurber, Amber Iman, Gabby Palitz
Ashley Pérez Flanagan & Alex Thrailkill
Pfaelzer Award Recipients: Estefanía Fadul, Elisa Bocanegra
Nikki Thompson, Latoya Edwards, Liz Carlson, Kirya Traber, Susan Bernfield, Deadria Harrington
Barbara Whitman, Joe Iconis, Lauren Marcus
