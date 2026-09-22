Eva Noblezada, Billy Eichner and More Join Blue Roses Project Advisory Board

NEW! Industry Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Industry & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Blue Roses Project, a New Orleans–based artist's retreat dedicated to supporting emerging queer playwrights formed by Tony-nominated Gideon Glick and director/producer James Will McBride, has formed its inaugural Artistic Advisory Board. The board includes:

Recently made his London debut in Here Comes J. Edgar! He's best known as Salvatore Romano on 'Mad Men,' with Broadway, film, and TV credits, plus three published books.

Lisa D'Amour

New Orleans-born playwright whose work, including the Pulitzer finalist Detroit, has been produced on Broadway and at theaters worldwide. She's won two OBIE Awards and the Alpert, Steinberg, and Doris Duke Artist honors.

Creator and star of 'Billy on the Street,' the Emmy-nominated comedy game show turned TikTok phenomenon. He co-wrote, starred in, and produced Bros, and appears in the upcoming Judgment Day. His audiobook Billy on Billy is streaming now.

Raúl Esparza

A four-time Tony nominee known for his work in the Broadway musicals Company and the upcoming Galileo and TV roles in 'Law & Order: SVU' and 'The Good Fight.' His numerous honors include the OBIE and three Drama Desk Awards.

Grammy Award winner and Tony-nominated actress known for leading roles in Broadway and West End musicals, including Miss Saigon, Hadestown, The Great Gatsby, and Cabaret.

Broke out as Frankie in Showtime's 'Fellow Travelers' opposite Matt Bomer, and originated Nick Carraway in Broadway's The Great Gatsby. He's also known for 'American Gods,' 'High Fidelity,' and Disney's Frozen: The Musical.

A Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright behind How I Learned to Drive, Indecent, and Mother Play, produced internationally and honored in the American Theatre Hall of Fame. She founded Brown University's playwriting program and later held the O'Neill Chair at Yale. In June 2020, she founded Bard at the Gate, a uniquely curated virtual reading series designed to become a widely accessible platform for powerful, overlooked plays by BIPOC, female, LGBTQIA+, and disabled artists.

Recently made his Broadway debut as a playwright with Call Me Izzy, starring Jean Smart. An Emmy-winning journalist and longtime CBS News correspondent, he's also a performer and composer whose work has aired nationally on PBS.

About Blue Roses Project

Founded in response to the growing challenges facing new play development — and the increasing barriers confronting the queer community — Blue Roses Project was created to foster bold new voices through intensive week-long residencies and 29-hour readings.

In its first year, Blue Roses Project produced its inaugural reading, Red Tide by Dom Martello, directed by Obie Award winner Jack Serio. The organization has also begun building partnerships with arts organizations in both New Orleans and New York as it works to cultivate a national community centered on emerging playwrights and adventurous new work.

The newly formed Artistic Advisory Board will serve as a circle of trusted artists helping guide the organization's creative vision as it grows—keeping the growth and well being of artists as its central tenant. Board members will offer artistic counsel, support long-term vision for the organization's future, and lend their voices and perspectives to the development of Blue Roses Project as an artistic home for new work and queer storytelling.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 39 Days 07 Hrs 17 Min 40 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go







Need more Industry Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Email Text Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming