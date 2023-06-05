Erich Bergen to Host 'Tony Awards First Impressions Cam' Featuring Exclusive Backstage Moments

The 76th Annual Tony Awards will take place on Sunday, June 11, at the historic United Palace in Washington Heights, New York City.

By: Jun. 05, 2023

The Tony Awards is contining its longstanding partnership with City National Bank, which serves as the official bank of The Tony Awards for the tenth consecutive year. City National will present the “Tony Awards First Impressions Cam,” to celebrate this year’s winners in their first moments off-stage.  The 76th Annual Tony Awards will take place on Sunday, June 11, at the historic United Palace in Washington Heights, New York City.  The Tony Awards are presented by The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing.
 
Throughout the telecast, actor and producer Erich Bergen will host the exclusive “Tony Awards First Impressions Cam,” presented by City National, where he will be the first to speak to this year’s Tony Award winners backstage, following their acceptance speeches.  The “First Impressions” exclusive content will be available to view on the Tony Awards YouTube channel, and social platforms @TheTonyAwards.
 
“The Tony Awards is thrilled to continue its valued partnership with City National Bank,” said Heather Hitchens, President and CEO of the American Theatre Wing and Charlotte St. Martin, President of The Broadway League. “City National’s loyal support and friendship to the arts, entertainment and Broadway communities allows us to bring the best of Broadway to audiences in new and exciting ways year after year at The Tonys.”
 
City National works behind the scenes providing a full suite of financial products and services to help a broad range of clients — including more than 80% of the shows on Broadway — manage their day-to-day banking needs. This allows producers, general managers, and theater owners to do what they do best: assemble a team of world-class creatives to write, direct, choreograph, cast, and design a theatrical production.
The American Theatre Wing’s 76th Annual Tony Awards, presented by the Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing, will air LIVE on Sunday, June 11, 2023, from the historic United Palace in Washington Heights, in New York City from 8:00-11:00 PM, ET/5:00-8:00 PM, PT on the CBS Television Network, and streaming live and on demand on Paramount+.     

CBS and Pluto TV will present The Tony Awards: Act One, a pre-show of live, exclusive content leading into the 76th Annual Tony Awards.  The celebration commences at 6:30-8:00 PM, ET/3:30-5:00 PM PT, on Pluto TV, the leading free streaming television service (FAST).  Viewers can access the show on their smart TV, streaming device, mobile app or online by going to Pluto TV and clicking on the “Pluto TV Celebrity” channel (no payment, registration or sign-in required).
Follow @TheTonyAwards on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, and Facebook.





