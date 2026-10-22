EdTA Now Seeking Workshop Proposals for 2027 International Thespian Festival

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The Educational Theatre Association (EdTA) is inviting theatre professionals, educators, teaching artists, researchers, and other practitioners to propose workshops for the 2027 International Thespian Festival and Theatre Education Conference, taking place in Louisville, Kentucky.

The events will bring together middle and high school theatre students and theatre educators for a week of learning, collaboration, and connection. Applicants may propose sessions for ITF, TEC, or both. Each proposal should be designed for its intended audience, and applicants are encouraged to submit multiple proposals. Applications are due November 10, 2026, by 9 p.m. Eastern Time.

Opportunities for presenters

ITF Teaching Artists will lead interactive workshops for middle and high school students during the festival. EdTA welcomes proposals across theatre disciplines, including performance, technical theatre, design, directing, playwriting, and producing.

Selected ITF Teaching Artists will receive $2,700, lodging, a per diem, and a travel stipend for non-local artists. The commitment includes approximately four to eight hours of instruction or facilitation, 10 to 20 hours of Thespy adjudication, and virtual training before ITF. Teaching Artists should arrive Sunday, June 27, and depart Saturday, July 3, 2027.

TEC workshop presenters will lead professional learning sessions for theatre educators and education professionals on Thursday, July 1, or Friday, July 2. Selected presenters will receive a $300 stipend. Travel and lodging are not provided.

Applicants may apply to be an ITF Teaching Artist and submit additional proposals for TEC. Teaching Artists whose TEC sessions are also selected will receive an additional $300 stipend.

What EdTA is seeking

Strong proposals will draw on the presenter's professional knowledge or experience, actively engage participants, and create a welcoming and inclusive learning environment. Sessions should give participants opportunities to explore, practice, create, collaborate, and apply what they learn.

For ITF, EdTA is especially interested in workshops designed for young people, multiple session options, and intermediate or advanced technical theatre experiences in areas such as lighting, sound, scenery, costumes, and wig design.

For TEC, EdTA welcomes research-informed and research-based practices, connections to standards and frameworks, innovative approaches to teaching and learning, expertise in facilitating adult learning, and technical theatre strategies educators can use with their students.

All workshops should be 60 minutes and designed for at least 40 participants. Sessions will take place in a convention center with flexible tables and chairs, carpeted flooring, and limited technology. Basic presentation technology may be available when needed. Additional information about spaces, technology, and materials is included in the application.

Applicants must submit a separate form for each proposed session. To propose a workshop, visit the Teach at ITF & TEC page. (Link: itf.schooltheatre.org/teach.cfm)

Those interested only in serving as a Thespy adjudicator should complete the separate Thespy Adjudicator interest form. (Link:https://schooltheatre.tfaforms.net/f/thespyadjudicatorinterest)

Important dates

November 10, 2026, 9 p.m. ET: Application deadline

Early 2027: Presenter invitations issued

Before ITF: Required virtual training for ITF Teaching Artists; date to be announced

June 27-July 3, 2027: ITF Teaching Artist arrival and departure dates

July 1-2, 2027: TEC workshops

For more information and to submit a proposal, visit the Teach at ITF & TEC page (Link: itf.schooltheatre.org/teach.cfm)

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