Digital Theatre+ Will Deliver A Series Of Free-to-Access Theatre Videos

Digital Theatre+, Simon Stephens and an award-winning cast of playwrights, directors, designers and actors join forces to deliver a series of free-to-access theatre videos!

Featuring:

Willy Russell - Three-time Olivier Award-winning writer

Dennis Kelly - Tony and Olivier Award-winning writer

Tanika Gupta - BBC Audio Drama Award Winner and Olivier Award-nominated writer

Marianne Elliott - Two-time Tony and Olivier Award-winning director

Miranda Cromwell - Olivier Award-nominated director

Paule Constable - Two-time Tony and four-time Olivier Award-winning lighting designer

Bunny Christie - Tony and four-time Olivier Award-winning production designer

Ian Dickinson - Olivier Award-winning sound designer

Digital Theatre+, playwright Simon Stephens, and a collection of the world's finest theatre playwrights, directors, designers and actors have collaborated to create six free-to-access "Master Cast" videos.

This insightful discussion series will explore a range of subject matter such as making ideas real, making words work, reading between the lines, & creating the world plus many more.

At a time when every academic institution, theatre, and performing arts venue is closed, this video series hosted by Simon will give Theatre and English Literature students (aged 16-20), or anyone interested in the mechanics of theatre, the chance to continue their learning.

Each episode will last 40 minutes and will be launched on the Digital Theatre+ Facebook account every Wednesday at 5pm BST (from 29th April 2020). The series will then be available until July. Anyone can access by visiting https://www.facebook.com/DigitalTheatrePlus/.

Series Dates

29th April Ep 1 Willy Russell - Making Ideas Real

6th May Ep 2 Dennis Kelly and Tanika Gupta - Making Words Work

13th May Ep 3 Marianne Elliott and Miranda Cromwell - Reading Between the Lines

20th May Ep 4 Paule Constable, Bunny Christie, and Ian Dickinson - Creating the World

27th May Ep 5 Featured guests to follow

3rd June Ep 6 Featured guests to follow

Digital Theatre+ Creative Producer, Fiona Lindsay said, "The need to keep learning about theatre hasn't stopped despite schools and theatre venues being closed. As a response, we reached out to the theatre community and invited them to join us in creating this special series. The response has been unanimously positive with all creatives united by the desire to support young people, aspiring talent, and anyone interested to learn more about theatre"

Leading British playwright, Simon Stephens said, "At a time when the global pandemic has limited the potential of drama education in the UK and throughout the world, the Master Cast series on Digital Theatre+ offers students a chance to engage in an international conversation with the leading practitioners in their field. It opens up possibilities at a time when so many possibilities are being contracted. It will be as fun as it is rigorous and wide-ranging. I am proud to be part of it."











Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You