Digital Theatre+ Will Deliver A Series Of Free-to-Access Theatre Videos
Digital Theatre+, Simon Stephens and an award-winning cast of playwrights, directors, designers and actors join forces to deliver a series of free-to-access theatre videos!
Featuring:
Willy Russell - Three-time Olivier Award-winning writer
Dennis Kelly - Tony and Olivier Award-winning writer
Tanika Gupta - BBC Audio Drama Award Winner and Olivier Award-nominated writer
Marianne Elliott - Two-time Tony and Olivier Award-winning director
Miranda Cromwell - Olivier Award-nominated director
Paule Constable - Two-time Tony and four-time Olivier Award-winning lighting designer
Bunny Christie - Tony and four-time Olivier Award-winning production designer
Ian Dickinson - Olivier Award-winning sound designer
Digital Theatre+, playwright Simon Stephens, and a collection of the world's finest theatre playwrights, directors, designers and actors have collaborated to create six free-to-access "Master Cast" videos.
This insightful discussion series will explore a range of subject matter such as making ideas real, making words work, reading between the lines, & creating the world plus many more.
At a time when every academic institution, theatre, and performing arts venue is closed, this video series hosted by Simon will give Theatre and English Literature students (aged 16-20), or anyone interested in the mechanics of theatre, the chance to continue their learning.
Each episode will last 40 minutes and will be launched on the Digital Theatre+ Facebook account every Wednesday at 5pm BST (from 29th April 2020). The series will then be available until July. Anyone can access by visiting https://www.facebook.com/DigitalTheatrePlus/.
Series Dates
29th April Ep 1 Willy Russell - Making Ideas Real
6th May Ep 2 Dennis Kelly and Tanika Gupta - Making Words Work
13th May Ep 3 Marianne Elliott and Miranda Cromwell - Reading Between the Lines
20th May Ep 4 Paule Constable, Bunny Christie, and Ian Dickinson - Creating the World
27th May Ep 5 Featured guests to follow
3rd June Ep 6 Featured guests to follow
Digital Theatre+ Creative Producer, Fiona Lindsay said, "The need to keep learning about theatre hasn't stopped despite schools and theatre venues being closed. As a response, we reached out to the theatre community and invited them to join us in creating this special series. The response has been unanimously positive with all creatives united by the desire to support young people, aspiring talent, and anyone interested to learn more about theatre"
Leading British playwright, Simon Stephens said, "At a time when the global pandemic has limited the potential of drama education in the UK and throughout the world, the Master Cast series on Digital Theatre+ offers students a chance to engage in an international conversation with the leading practitioners in their field. It opens up possibilities at a time when so many possibilities are being contracted. It will be as fun as it is rigorous and wide-ranging. I am proud to be part of it."