David Rockwell, Brian Anthony Moreland & More to be Honored at Theatre Communications Group Gala







Theatre Communications Group's 2024 TCG Gala: Our Stories will honor ​architect and designer David Rockwell, Broadway producer Brian Anthony Moreland, director Schele Williams, and The Shubert Foundation. Additionally, the Gala will celebrate outgoing executive director and CEO Teresa Eyring and her 17 years at TCG.

Since its founding in 1961, TCG’s constituency has grown from a handful of groundbreaking theatres to over 700 Member Theatres and affiliate organizations and over 7,000 Individual Members. Through its programs and services, TCG reaches over one million students, audience members, and theatre professionals each year. TCG offers networking and knowledge-building opportunities through research, communications, and events, including: the annual TCG National Conference, one of the largest nationwide gatherings of theatre people; awards grants and scholarships to theatre companies and individual artists; advocates on the federal level; and through the Global Theater Initiative, TCG's partnership with the Laboratory for Global Performance and Politics, serves as the U.S. Center of the International Theatre Institute. TCG is North America’s largest independent trade publisher of dramatic literature, with 20 Pulitzer Prizes for Drama on the TCG booklist. It also publishes the award-winning American Theatre magazine and ARTSEARCH, the essential source for a career in the arts. TCG believes its vision of “a better world for theatre, and a better world because of theatre” can be achieved through individual and collective action, adaptive and responsive leadership, and equitable representation in all areas of practice.

TCG’s annual Our Stories Gala supports TCG’s work in leading for a just and thriving theatre ecology. Past honorees include: Samuel L. Jackson and LaTanya Richardson Jackson, David Henry Hwang, National Black Theatre Festival, playwright Tony Kushner, actor Brian Dennehy, director Kenny Leon, playwright Lynn Nottage, actress and playwright Danai Gurira, theatrical producers Stephen C. Byrd and Alia Jones-Harvey, set designer Ming Cho Lee, lighting designer Jules Fisher, the Doris Duke Charitable Foundation, The Shubert Foundation, The Vilcek Foundation, producers Ruth and Stephen Hendel, Judith O. Rubin, and the creators of War Paint (Scott Frankel, Michael Greif, Michael Korie, and Doug Wright).

“I’m thrilled that my final Gala with TCG will honor such extraordinary artists and leaders as David Rockwell, Brian Anthony Moreland, Schele Williams, and The Shubert Foundation,” said Eyring. “Each in their own way works in the spirit of TCG’s mission to lead for a just and thriving theatre ecology. Whether you’ve seen a Broadway play that David has designed, Brian has produced, Schele has directed, or attended one of the countless theatre or dance performances across the country supported by The Shubert Foundation, chances are your life has been touched by these honorees. We can’t wait to honor them with a night of glorious performances!”

Co- chair Rick Miramontez said, “I’ve had the privilege of working with each of this year’s honorees, and I can tell you with authority: these people know how to party. This night is going to put the F-U-N in fundraising."

“Anyone who cares about the theater and making sure people throughout the country have access to it should care deeply about TCG,” said co-chair Lauren Reid. The work this organization does to ensure we have a thriving theater community stretching from coast to coast is nothing short of essential, and I can’t think of a better way to support that work than by coming out to honor to this magnificent line-up of friends and colleagues.”

The Gala will be held at The Edison Ballroom (240 W. 47th St.) on Monday, March 11, 2024, at 6:00pm.

To learn more about the Our Stories Gala, and the programming it supports and to reserve tickets, click Click Here or email Gala@tcg.org. Please email Corinna Schulenburgfor press reservations.

B I O G R A P H I E S

is founder and president of Rockwell Group, a 330-person, cross-disciplinary architecture and design firm based in New York with satellite offices in Los Angeles and Madrid. Celebrating its 40th year, the firm merges theater, performance, and architecture to create unique narratives for each project, ranging from hotels and restaurants, to theaters, cultural and educational institutions, set designs, products, exhibitions, and urban interventions that engage the public realm. For David’s scenic and production design work, he has received a Tony Award and five additional Tony Award nominations, as well as two Emmy Awards. He has designed more than 100 productions, both on and off-Broadway, including Doubt, Into the Woods, Take Me Out, She Loves Me (Tony, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Awards), On the Twentieth Century (Tony nomination), You Can’t Take It With You (Tony nomination), Kinky Boots (Tony nomination), Lucky Guy (Tony nomination), and Hairspray (Tony, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle nominations). His work Off-Broadway includes Oliver!; Into the Woods; Seven Deadly Sins; Soundtrack of America; The Hard Problem; and the various productions for The Public Theater’s Shakespeare in the Park. Rockwell served as the production designer for the film Team America, as well as for the 81st, 82nd, and 93rd Oscars (earning him 2010 and 2021 Emmy Awards). Current and recent projects include the Perelman Performing Arts Center in New York (Restaurant and Lobby Interior Architect); The Hopkins Bloomberg Center (Washington, D.C.) and Hopkins Student Center (Baltimore) for Johns Hopkins University; Nobu restaurants and hotels worldwide; CIVILIAN Hotel (New York); W New York - Union Square; the Riviera Maya EDITION at Kanai; The Shed (Diller Scofidio + Renfro, Lead Architect and Rockwell Group, Collaborating Architect); the Hayes Theater; Zaytinya (New York); Nobu Hotel Barcelona; and the pro bono OpenStage, DineOut NYC, and Stoop NYC initiatives. His additional honors include the 2015 AIANY President’s Award; the 2008 National Design Award from the Cooper-Hewitt National Design Museum for Outstanding Achievement in Interior Design; the 2009 Pratt Legends Award; the Presidential Design Award; induction into the James Beard Foundation Who’s Who of Food & Beverage in America; Interior Design magazine’s Hall of Fame; and inclusion in Architectural Digest’s AD 100, the Wallpaper* USA 300, and Fast Company’s World’s 50 Most Innovative Companies.

Brian Anthony Moreland

Recently profiled as Variety’s “Top 10 Broadway to Watch” and EBONY Power 100 list, Brian Anthony Moreland is a two-time Tony Award Nominated creative lead producer for Broadway. With a passion for universal stories that bring new narratives into the mainstream form of entertainment, Brian firmly believes in the ability of theatre to foster empathy and enlighten while entertaining audiences. A few previous works include: August Wilson’s The Piano Lesson starring Samuel L. Jackson and John David Washington, The Lifespan of a Fact with Cherry Jones, Daniel Radcliffe, and Bobby Cannavale; and Sea Wall/ A Life with Jake Gyllenhaal and Tom Sturridge. Upcoming works for Broadway include: The Wiz starring Deborah Cox and Wayne Brady. Although originally from California, Brian, currently resides in New York City. He devotes his spare time to the Theatre Development Fund (TDF) and is active member of the Board of Governors at The Broadway League, where he is also Co-Chair of the Multicultural Task Force and a Trustee of the board for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS and Trustee of the Board of The American Academy of Dramatic Arts.

is a theatre director, performer and author committed to cultivating work with authentic representation on stage and off. Current productions she has directed include The Wiz (2023 national tour and 2024 Broadway revival), the revival of Aida, which premiered in the Netherlands last spring (Disney Theatrical Group), and The Notebook, opening at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre in March (co-directed with Michael Greif). She will also be helming the musical adaptation Hidden Figures(Disney Theatrical Group). Schele has a long history on both sides of the Broadway footlights having performed in the original productions of Rent, Aida, and Motown: The Musical. Schele is a founding member of Black Theatre United, a co-chair on the Broadway Inspirational Voices board of directors and serves on the board of trustees for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. She is the author of the children’s book Your Legacy: A Bold Reclaiming of Our Enslaved History, recipient of the 2022 Boston Globe-Horn Book Award Honor. Her next book, Your Legacy Begins, will be published in May of 2024.

The Shubert Foundation

was established in 1945 by Lee and J.J. Shubert, in memory of their brother, Sam. Since the establishment of the Shubert Foundation grants program in 1977, more than $613 million has been awarded to not-for-profit arts organizations throughout the United States, providing critical funds even in the midst of the pandemic. Today, the Foundation is the nation’s largest funder of unrestricted aid for not-for-profit theatre and dance companies. The Shubert Foundation awarded a record total of $37.9 million to 635 not-for-profit arts organizations across the United States. Starting at $15,000, the grants benefit a broad spectrum of performing arts organizations, from large to small, covering a wide range of locations, from urban to rural. The Shubert Foundation is especially interested in providing support to professional resident theatre and dance companies that develop and produce new American work and is proud to provide access to funding via an open-door, no-invitation policy. The Shubert Foundation is also the largest funder for theatre education for the NYC Public Schools, providing more than $8.6 million since 2005. The Shubert Foundation is led by Robert E. Wankel (Board Chair), Diana Phillips (Board President), Vicki Reiss (Executive Director) and Amy Dorfman Wine (Senior Program Director).

(she/her/hers), Executive Director/CEO, joined TCG in 2007. Under her leadership, TCG has invested in building greater equity, diversity, and inclusion in the American theatre field and promotes a vision for “a better world for theatre, and a better world because of theatre.” Prior to joining TCG, Eyring spent more than 20 years as an executive in theatres across the U.S. Prior positions have included: managing director of the Children’s Theatre Company in Minneapolis; managing director of the Wilma Theater in Philadelphia; assistant executive director of the Guthrie Theater in Minneapolis; and development director of the Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company in Washington, D.C. Eyring holds a BA in International Relations from Stanford University and an MFA in Theatre Administration from Yale School of Drama. She is on the executive council and Vice President for the Americas of the International Theatre Institute and is on the boards of the Performing Arts Alliance and the Upper Manhattan Empowerment Zone. She is also an advisory board member of SMU DataArts and serves on the Entertainment Community Fund’s Human Services Committee.





