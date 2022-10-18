David Aron Damane, Jackie Burns & More to Lead PERFECT WORLD Industry Reading







The new musical PERFECT WORLD will get an invite-only, industry presentation on October 27 & 28. It features book and lyrics by Alan Edmunds, music & lyrics by Richard Winzeler, and will be directed by Karen Carpenter with music director & vocal arrangements by Laura Bergquist and choreography by Alexandra Beller. For more information, please email RSVP@LDKProductions.com.

Why do some great creative talents never seem to get the recognition they deserve? PERFECT WORLD tells the real-life story of Barbara Follett, a prodigy child writer in New York in the 1920s. She tried to use her prolific writing to make a difference in how people treat the environment and each other. But, life, and even love, conspired to thwart her every move.

The cast includes David Aron Damane (Broadway: The Book of Mormon), Jackie Burns (Broadway: Wicked), Rachel Gold (Broadway: Phantom of The Opera), Tristan Hernandez (Regional: Fun Home), Emma Howard (Broadway: Matilda the Musical), Javier Ignacio (Broadway: Company), Ken Jennings (Broadway: Urinetown), Paul Schoeffler (Broadway: Rock of Ages), Lily Tamburo (Broadway: Mrs. Doubtfire), Charlie Tassone (Broadway: Frozen), Tiffany Toh (Broadway: Miss Saigon), and Sam Wolf (Regional: Jersey Boys).

The creative team also includes orchestrations by Ned Ginsburg, the copyist is Zev Burrows, the associate choreographer is Myah Shein, casting by Stephen DeAngelis, the production stage manager is Emma Sonricker, the assistant stage manager is Amanda Lopez, General Management by LDK Productions.

For more information, please visit PerfectWorldTheMusical.com

Bios

ALAN EDMUNDS

(Librettist & Co-Lyricist) first exposure to musicals was the 1969 movie "Paint Your Wagon". With no access to theatre-produced musicals, he grew up on his parents' cast recordings. From the mid-eighties to 2001 he performed in, produced, wrote and directed many shows. Playing Orin Scrivello and the other required roles in "Little Shop of Horrors" was a highlight, as were several shows in which both his daughters were also cast. In 1997 and 1998 he wrote and directed extensive musical revues with large casts, but he had a real job and his itch to write more had to wait. "Perfect World" emerged when he was researching Barbara Follett by day and seeing NYC Broadway shows by night. "Perfect World" was literally sketched out on his knee on the subway on his way to see "Memphis". Ever since, he's been consumed by Barbara's intriguing and compelling story.

RICHARD WINZELER

(Composer & Co-Lyricist) started his association with musical theatre by performing in a regional summer stock production of "The King and I" at the ripe age of 5 in Peoria, Illinois (yes, it played in Peoria!) and he went on to enjoy performing through high school and college, often jumping from the orchestra pit to the stage. He went on to study music and theater at the University of Miami FL, and the Dick Grove School of Music in Los Angeles. His first professional gigs were working as a rehearsal pianist for a variety of television specials before moving on to arranging and conducting in Vegas, Tahoe and Atlantic City for such performers as Suzanne Somers and Cathy Rigby. As a songwriter, Richard has had a Billboard Top 10 R&B single and had songs recorded by Diane Schuur, Lou Rawls, Michael Johnson, Terry Steele, Gladys Knight, and Phil Perry. He also worked as a SAG actor for many years. His first musical as a composer was "Great Expectations," initially produced in Los Angeles, and world premiered at the Tony award-winning Utah Shakespearean Festival in 2010. He is grateful to be able to use not only his songwriting and composing skills but also his acting experience, in service to each creative project, with the ultimate goal of serving others.