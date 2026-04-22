Criminal Justice Reform Advocate Jason Flom Joins Producing Team of THE FEAR OF 13

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Music industry executive, criminal justice reform advocate, and CEO of Lava Media, Jason Flom, has officially joined the team of The Fear of 13 as co-producer. The new Broadway play is by Olivier Award nominee Lindsey Ferrentino, stars two-time Academy Award winner Adrien Brody and Golden Globe nominee Tessa Thompson and is directed by Tony Award winner David Cromer.

“Nick's story is one that changed me forever,” said Flom. “I have spent decades working to help shine a light on wrongful convictions, and bringing The Fear of 13 to Broadway is extraordinarily powerful—it allows audiences to feel deeply the truth of what happened. This is not just a story about injustice; it's a story about resilience, humanity, and the urgent need for change. I am honored to be part of a production that gives voice to the innocent and reminds us what is at stake.”

Flom's unique position at the intersection of culture and advocacy—spanning music, media, and social impact—brings an added layer of purpose and visibility to the production. His longstanding work in criminal justice reform, combined with his deep roots in entertainment and storytelling, makes him a natural force behind a project that seeks not only to captivate audiences but to spark conversation and awareness on a national scale.

In addition to Brody and Thompson, the cast includes Tony Award nominee Ephraim Sykes, Michael Cavinder, Eddie Cooper, Victor Cruz, Eboni Flowers, Joel Marsh Garland, Jared Wayne Gladly, Joe Joseph, Jeb Kreager, and Ben Thompson.

About The Fear of 13

The Fear of 13 tells the extraordinary true story of Nick Yarris, who spends more than two decades on death row for a murder he insists he did not commit. Through a series of prison visits with a volunteer named Jacki, Nick traces a life shaped by impulse and consequence. As Nick and Jacki's conversations deepen, the line between witness and participant blurs, forcing both to confront what justice demands, what belief requires, and the perilous distance between true freedom and the illusion of self determination. By turns devastating, darkly funny, and life-affirming, The Fear of 13 is a powerful exploration of truth and trust, conscience and connection.

The Fear of 13 had its world premiere at The Donmar Warehouse. Original production directed by Justin Martin.

The creative team includes Arnulfo Maldonado (scenic design), Sarah Laux (costume design), Heather Gilbert (lighting design), Lee Kinney (sound design), Rob Pickens & Katie Gell (hair, wig, & makeup design), Bryan Carter (music supervisor and arranger), Gigi Buffington (voice, text and dialect coach), Rocio Mendez & Dave Anzuelo (fight and intimacy director), Neal Gupta (associate director), Nick Yarris (story consultant), Caparelliotis Casting (casting), Juniper Street Productions (production management), Richard Hodge (production stage manager), James Viggiano (company manager), and 101 Productions, Ltd. (general management).

About Jason Flom

Jason Flom is a legendary music-industry executive, the CEO of Lava Media, and a leading advocate for criminal justice reform. Through his work in media and advocacy, he continues to champion stories that entertain, inform, and inspire change. Flom's involvement in the project is deeply personal. Over the past 33 years, he has dedicated himself to advocating for the wrongfully convicted, working tirelessly to help free innocent individuals from prison. Among those individuals is Nick Yarris himself, whose case became one of the most profound examples of injustice—and redemption—in the modern era. As CEO of Lava Media, Flom has been instrumental in producing award-winning content that brings powerful, real-life stories to global audiences. Notable projects include the critically acclaimed podcast Bone Valley—whose fifth season, The Devil's Quarry, is an official selection at the 26th annual Tribeca Festival—and the children's series Lulu Is a Rhinoceros, which premiered on Apple TV+ this year, further showcasing his range as a storyteller across formats and audiences.







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