Costume Desinger Alejo Vietti Joins The National Arts Club to Discuss The Art Of Costume Design On Broadway

Tune in on Wednesday, August 5 at 3:00 PM EST

Award-winning costume designer Alejo Vietti joins The National Arts Club on Wednesday, August 5 at 3:00 PM (EST) to for an online conversation on the art of designing for Broadway.

Vietti's costume design credits include the Broadway productions of Irving Berlin's Holiday Inn, Allegiance (Drama Desk Nomination), and Beautiful-The Carole King Musical. He designed the off-Broadway productions of Nightingale and Grace, Tryst, John Patrick Shanley's Storefront Church, Old Jews Telling Jokes, Rooms: A Rock Romance, and Servicemen. Regional productions include the American premieres of Disney's The Hunchback of Notre Dame and The Witches of Eastwick, and opera credits include productions for Chicago Lyric Opera, New York City Opera, Opera Santa Barbara, Minnesota Opera and Wolf Trap Opera. Vietti is the recipient of the Theatre Development Fund's Irene Sharaff Young Master Award.

Click here to register for free.







