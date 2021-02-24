Concord Theatricals Releases Worldwide Licensing Rights to Ken Ludwig's DEAR JACK, DEAR LOUISE to Professional Theatres







Concord Theatricals has announced that it has released worldwide licensing rights to Ken Ludwig's Dear Jack, Dear Louise to professional theatres. The two-hander will be available on the Samuel French imprint. For more information visit concordsho.ws/PerformDearJack

"Dear Jack, Dear Louise is a deeply personal story for me. It recounts how my parents met and fell in love during World War II, refusing to allow time and distance to defeat the friendship and devotion that developed through the hundreds of letters they wrote to each other for over four years. I'm absolutely thrilled that now, thanks to Concord Theatricals, their story is available to theatres and audiences everywhere," said Ludwig.

"Ken Ludwig's beautiful new play, Dear Jack, Dear Louise, is in many ways the perfect anecdote for the isolation many of us have felt these past months. It is a truly joyous work of art where love transcends distance, and it serves as a poignant reminder of the sacrifices made by our greatest generation. We could not be more excited to be releasing this title to theatres around the country," said Amy Rose Marsh, Vice President of Acquisitions and Artistic Development at Concord Theatricals.

U.S. Army Captain Jack Ludwig, a military doctor stationed in Oregon, begins writing to Louise Rabiner, an aspiring actress and dancer in New York City, hoping to meet her someday if the war will allow. But as the war continues, it threatens to end their relationship before it even starts. Tony Award-winning playwright Ken Ludwig tells the joyous, heartwarming story of his parents' courtship during World War II and the results are anything but expected.

After a staged reading at the Folger Theatre in Washington, DC on March 27, 2018, Dear Jack, Dear Louise premiered at Arena Stage in Washington, DC on November 21, 2019. It was the winner of the 2020 Helen Hayes / Charles MacArthur Award for Best New Play or Musical of the Year.