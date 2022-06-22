Collab24 Is Calling All Artists To Collaborate







The second annual Collab24 is a 24-hour devised theatre festival seeking to bring together artists of all disciplines with the goal of strengthening our artistic community through a shared process of creating and presenting devised theatre. Up to five groups will devise a production over a collective 24-hours throughout the course of a week.

Ten artist-producers across four US time zones have come together to present

Collab24. These artists are: April Sigman-Marx (Thumbprint Studios), Carolina Pilar

Xique (Independent Artist), Chuk Obasi (Thumbprint Studios), Jaina Alexander

(Thumbprint Studios), Katherine Tanner Silverman (Mentalhaus), Lana Palmer (Bread

and Butter Theatre), Mike Silverman (Mentalhaus), Lynreshay Johnson (Mentalhaus),

Tracy Chan Ka Hei (Thumbprint Studios), and Victoria Melkonyan (Thumbprint Studios).

Collab24 will take place over a week, from Saturday, July 16, 2022 beginning

with opening ceremonies and concluding Saturday, July 23, 2022 with the devised

production showcase followed immediately by an awards ceremony and an artist Q&A.

There will also be two live streamed performances of the recorded show the following

Saturday, July 30 along with an on-demand streaming option available starting Monday,

July 25.

Collab24 performances will take place virtually, meaning artists from across the

globe are welcome and enthusiastically encouraged to participate!

Collab24 is seeking artists of all disciplines and all skill levels to cultivate

camaraderie and shared experience to help reconnect the arts and theatre communities

after (and still during) the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, and do so in a safe,

welcoming, and exciting manner. Having fun, creating legitimate connections, and

putting together incredible art is what Collab24 is all about.

Up to five directors from across the globe will lead artist-makers through an

intensive process of creating a piece of art from provocations presented by the Collab24

Festival producers. Each of the groups will have a maximum of 24 hours over the

course of a week to devise a theatre creation of their own using prompts given by the

producers as well as their wits and talents.

Application Fee is donation based.

Makers are voluntary participants.

Deadline to Apply July 2, 2022 at www.collab24.org