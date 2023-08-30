Chloé Nelkin Consulting Launches Personal Public Relations Department

Marking 13 years in the industry, the department will support a range of clients from award-winning stage and screen treasures to emerging talent.

Aug. 30, 2023

Chloé Nelkin Consulting (CNC), a leading arts and culture comms agency, has launched a new personal PR department enhancing the work they already offer the performing arts industry.

Marking 13 years in the industry, the department will support a range of clients from award-winning stage and screen treasures to emerging talent.  Through their work in theatre and the performing arts, the CNC team excels at developing their clients' profiles to help advance their careers.  They offer bespoke packages to fit clients' demanding and varied lifestyles and roles, ensuring comms messaging is cohesive.

CNC work with selected and trusted contacts in the industry including stylists, photographers, hair and make-up artists and fashion brands.  They are on hand to support clients at junkets and red carpets and make sure they're attending the right events.  They help with press diary management, media training and social media support. 

Clients named in the department launch include national treasure Su Pollard, award-winning actress Monica Dolan, drag king superstar LJ Parkinson, conductor Nicholas Chalmers, director Anastasia Osei-Kuff and musical theatre actress Tanisha Spring.  CNC have also developed a unique partnership with Bronia Buchanan's BBA management where they will be working with a number of the agency's clients over the coming months.

Agency director Chloé Nelkin commented, Having worked with renowned performers for the last 13 years, we felt now was an opportune time to take this support to the next level and develop these amazing relationships we have.  We love supporting the industry through the shows we work on and this new department allows us to take our relationships and strategy building to the next level.  We're excited to work with such an amazing range of names as the company takes this next step.

Notable CNC clients include Talawa Theatre Company, Kenny Wax Family Entertainment, Dirty Dancing |The Classic Story On Stage, The Pleasance Theatre Trust, Totally Thames Festival, Museum of the Home and the Old Royal Naval College.





